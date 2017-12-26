AFC playoff picture: No. 1 seed, Wild Cards unsettled in Week 17

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 7:01 AM EST
AP

There’s one regular season game left for all of the AFC’s teams and we still don’t know which six will continue playing beyond next Sunday.

The Wild Card spots will be doled out based on the results of games involving the Ravens, Titans, Bills and Chargers, which will make for plenty of intrigue when the 4:25 p.m. ET games kick off in Week 17. The other big question left unsettled after Christmas weekend is who will be the top seed in the conference.

Monday’s easy Steelers win means that they can still wind up in the No. 1 spot, although the Patriots can end those hopes with a win at Gillette Stadium.

LEADERS
1. Patriots (12-3): Beat the Jets and they won’t leave New England unless they’re going to the Super Bowl.

2. Steelers (12-3): Monday’s win clinched a first-round bye and more time for wide receiver Antonio Brown to recover.

3. Jaguars (10-5): Pittsburgh’s win ended any hopes of a bye in Jacksonville.

4. Chiefs (9-6): They are locked into the No. 4 seed, which has some wondering if Patrick Mahomes might play.

5. Ravens (9-6): There are other paths to the playoffs, but the easiest is beating the Bengals.

6. Titans (8-7): A three-game losing streak hasn’t knocked them out of playoff contention, but a fourth would likely finish the job.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
7. Chargers (8-7): Beating the Raiders is the first part of their path to the playoffs, the Titans losing is the second part and either a Ravens win or a Bills loss would extend the Chargers season.

8. Bills (8-7): They can get in with a win and losses by the teams in front of them because they lose all tiebreakers, including a head-to-head with the Chargers thanks to their regular season loss fueled by five Nathan Peterman interceptions.

17 responses to “AFC playoff picture: No. 1 seed, Wild Cards unsettled in Week 17

  2. .
    If the preliminary outcomes hold true to form, then the Steelers would have to beat Jacksonville at home and the Patriots on the road in back to back weeks to advance to the Super Bowl. That’s a tall order for any team.
    .

  3. Does anyone really believe the Bills with Tyrod Taylor at QB would have defeated the Chargers? That whole Nathan Peterman thing looks bad, but in the end it made no difference.

  4. Interesting personal races for passing yards, rushing and receiving. too.

    If JAX and KC win at home in wild card round, they would go on the road in the divsion round where they already won in the regular season.

  5. lets be real here. The reason the Bills most likely will not make the playoffs is not because of the Peterman game. They would have lost that game with Tyrod too. There were plenty of road games they should have won (Panthers, Jets) that cost them the playoffs. A good QB (& no definately not Tyrod) & some receiver help & this team is easily a playoff team. & who would have thought that at the beginning of the season?

  6. There is no stopping the officials in the upcoming post season but maybe the Undertaker can come in with a chair and hit whoever is playing the Patriots in the back, or Macho Man Rob Gronk will elbow slam a defensless player in the back of the head.
    WWE NFL WWF What’s the difference.

  8. This Bronco fan thought the AFC West would be the best division, but the only team in that group to perform to expectations were the Chargers. Hopefully this will help them round up some fans.

  11. BuffaloSportsTown says:
    December 26, 2017 at 8:41 am
    ——————————————
    It wasn’t a catch…..
    Losers blame the refs & winners play in the post season…

  12. Well the WWF is the World Wildlife Foundation. I’m not exactly sure what pandas have to do with football.

  13. BuffaloSportsTown says:
    December 26, 2017 at 8:41 am
    ————————————

    The Bills came out of the half in a tied game and with first possession.
    They then went on to be outscored 24-3 for the half.
    Apparently it’s easier to believe in conspiracy these days then to accept not being good enough to win. But hey, let’s say the Bills somehow get in – does anyone believe they will go anywhere?

  14. tinye67 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 9:19 am
    One thing is for sure, someway…some how…the NFL will ensure the Patriots get to AFC Championship game. If not the Super Bowl

    Can you explain how that works?

    #excusemaking

  15. Tyrod Taylor is gone next year – thank the heavens, Tony Romo pointed it out on 2 solid occasions (for the folks who scratch their heads why we put Peterman in)….nicely as possible, “That WR is open by NFL standards” So, Ty misses 2 passes like this a game, multiplied by 40 games and here we are..again. He doesn’t even beat teams with his legs anymore!!! Tyrod and 4th Qtr comeback are expressions no one has ever read, or written.

    Maddening – trade upto SF #4 and get the QB already. Tyrod, Fitz, Losman, etc – all Steve Deberg clones….just good enough to get you beat.

Leave a Reply

