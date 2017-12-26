Antoine Bethea tears pec, may need surgery

Getty Images

Here’s what we do know about the Cardinals — Antoine Bethea isn’t playing this week.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the veteran safety suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and may need surgery to repair the damage.

Since it’s Week 17, it’s thus safe to call it a season-ending injury.

The 33-year-old Bethea was brought in this offseason after the Cards lost Tony Jefferson in free agency, and he’s been a valuable part for a team in transition, leading the team with five interceptions.