Ben Roethlisberger: A lot of guys stepped up with Antonio Brown out

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 12:05 PM EST
Getty Images

When the Steelers have wide receiver Antonio Brown in the lineup, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks his way almost 12 times a game.

They didn’t have Brown in Houston on Monday, which meant that Roethlisberger was spreading the ball around a bit more. He targeted five different players at least four times and completed passes to six different receivers in the 34-6.

Roethlisberger said after the game that it was “fun to spread the ball around” and the team got key plays from JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant, Vance McDonald and Justin Hunter over the course of the afternoon.

“I was thinking of AB not being out there and trying to fill those shoes,” Roethlisberger said. “You can’t fill [Brown’s] shoes. I told them don’t try to fill them, just be the best you can be. And I thought everybody did a great job of it tonight.”

Those guys will get another chance to spread their wings in Week 17 with designs on getting Brown back for their first playoff game. Thanks in part to the job the wideouts did on Monday, that won’t come until the divisional round.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: A lot of guys stepped up with Antonio Brown out

  1. …didn’t hurt that the Steelers were playing a team with zero offense, zero defense, zero heart, and abysmal coaching.

    I swear to goodness…I would have been a bit more productive than those two morons that Houston stuffed into the QB position.

  2. As a Steelers fan it is great to see the skill of the depth on offense. Two offensive lineman have missed multiple games. AB will miss multiple games (already at 1 1/2). Vance McDonald has missed multiple games. Bryant and Ju-Ju have each been suspended a game. Despite all this the offense keeps getting stronger.
    Roethlisberger should be in the MVP conversation!

  4. bonitalocal says:
    December 26, 2017 at 12:16 pm
    …didn’t hurt that the Steelers were playing a team with zero offense, zero defense, zero heart, and abysmal coaching.

    I swear to goodness…I would have been a bit more productive than those two morons that Houston stuffed into the QB position.

    So then why aren’t the Texans trying you out for a spot?

  5. pastabelly says: This guy needs to shut up until he can prove that he can lead the Steelers to a win in Foxboro in January

    Wow I guess 2 SB rings and 51,000+ passing yds makes him a loser up to this point.

  6. Yawn.

    Julian Edelman out for entire season.
    Malcolm Mitchell basically out for entire season.
    Chris Hogan out 6+ games.
    Rex Burkhead out 6+ games.
    Gronk out 1 game due to head injury.
    Danny Amendola concussed in September, out 1 game, not quite right all season long.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!