Bill O’Brien says he’s fine returning without a contract extension

Getty Images

NFL coaches rarely find themselves working in the final year of a contract as teams either choose to move on before the deal is up or they get an extension that grants some job security before that point.

With one game left in the 2017 season, the Texans have made neither move with Bill O’Brien. O’Brien, who signed a five-year contract with the team in 2013, went 9-7 in each of his first three seasons in Houston and won the division twice, but the team has slumped to 4-11 this year in the wake of injuries to J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Deshaun Watson.

That record and occasional reports of friction between O’Brien and the front office have invited speculation that O’Brien might not return for the final year of his original deal. O’Brien said he wouldn’t quit last week and said on Tuesday he’d have no problem coaching without an extension.

“Yeah, sure. Yeah, I’ll coach this team,” O’Brien said, via a transcript provided by the team. “I mean, as long as they want me to coach this team, I’ll coach the team. We have a good staff, we work very hard. It hasn’t been a good year, we know that. We know the business. Like, we’re not blind to what goes on in the NFL. Everybody understands that it’s a bottom-line business but we believe in what we do and again, a lot of those decisions aren’t made by me. So, I just do the best job I can to work with the staff and the players to try to get a win on Sunday.”

Watson and other Texans have come out in support of O’Brien’s return, but there will be eyes on Houston until ownership weighs in on O’Brien’s future.