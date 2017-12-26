Bill O’Brien says he’s fine returning without a contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 6:02 PM EST
Getty Images

NFL coaches rarely find themselves working in the final year of a contract as teams either choose to move on before the deal is up or they get an extension that grants some job security before that point.

With one game left in the 2017 season, the Texans have made neither move with Bill O’Brien. O’Brien, who signed a five-year contract with the team in 2013, went 9-7 in each of his first three seasons in Houston and won the division twice, but the team has slumped to 4-11 this year in the wake of injuries to J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Deshaun Watson.

That record and occasional reports of friction between O’Brien and the front office have invited speculation that O’Brien might not return for the final year of his original deal. O’Brien said he wouldn’t quit last week and said on Tuesday he’d have no problem coaching without an extension.

“Yeah, sure. Yeah, I’ll coach this team,” O’Brien said, via a transcript provided by the team. “I mean, as long as they want me to coach this team, I’ll coach the team. We have a good staff, we work very hard. It hasn’t been a good year, we know that. We know the business. Like, we’re not blind to what goes on in the NFL. Everybody understands that it’s a bottom-line business but we believe in what we do and again, a lot of those decisions aren’t made by me. So, I just do the best job I can to work with the staff and the players to try to get a win on Sunday.”

Watson and other Texans have come out in support of O’Brien’s return, but there will be eyes on Houston until ownership weighs in on O’Brien’s future.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Bill O’Brien says he’s fine returning without a contract extension

  1. Thank goodness for this news.

    Hopefully, this announcement of intent will kill all imbecilic consideration of O’Brien to replace Arians if BA chooses to leave the Cardinals. After all, the Cards do not need another failed head coach who can’t generate and game plan for wins when his team had the greatest assemblage of top defensive players in the NFL, as well as mismanaging every QB who has been on the Texans’ roster during the O’Brien era.

    Why the Cards would actually find O’Brien attractive as head coach with his dismal record and poor player development history is beyond mental illness as it demonstrates a deep, deep strain of impaired judgment at best and total systemic incompetence in evaluating coaches at worst.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!