Bills place Andre Holmes, Travaris Cadet on IR

Getty Images

The Bills placed receiver Andre Holmes and running back Travaris Cadet on injured reserve Tuesday. They waived defensive tackle Deandre Coleman.

Holmes injured his neck against the Colts in Week 14. He played only 14 plays in Week 15 and was inactive Sunday. He made 13 receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Cadet dislocated his ankle Sunday. He appeared in nine games, rushing for 96 yards on 23 carries and catching 16 passes for 119 yards.

Coleman played in six games, making seven tackles.

The Bills promoted running back Marcus Murphy, defensive tackle Rickey Hadley and receiver Malachi Dupre to their active roster.