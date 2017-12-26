Broncos want to get Paxton Lynch on the field this week

December 26, 2017
The Broncos don’t have anything else to play for this week, so they really want to get a look at Paxton Lynch.

He practiced last week as he recovered from a high-ankle sprain, but wasn’t deemed ready to start to they rolled Brock Osweiler out there one more time.

But Broncos coach Vance Joseph made it clear the hope was to see Lynch.

Our goal is to see him play, so absolutely,” Joseph said, via the team’s official website. “If he’s ready to go next week, he will probably play for us.”

Lynch was still limited in practice last week, and that likely led to the decision to wait. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

The 2016 first-round has appeared in four games in his career, and has thrown 97 professional passes. While one more meaningless game against the Chiefs shouldn’t weigh too heavily in their evaluation, they need more tape on Lynch before they embark on an offseason in which will doubtless include a search for a starting quarterback.

 

6 responses to "Broncos want to get Paxton Lynch on the field this week

  2. >.“Our goal is to see him play, so absolutely,” Joseph said, via the team’s official website. “If he’s ready to go next week, he will probably play for us.”

    Translation: Osweiller is baaad.
    Siemien is baaad and injured.
    Lets give Paxton Lynch another chance, maybe he is only bad.

  3. .
    At one point the Patriots had Brady, Garopollo and Brissett on their roster, while the Broncos countered with Osweiler, Siemian and Lynch.
    .

  5. Last year, after 7 starts, all of us geniuses thought Jared Goff was a bust. Paxton Lynch still has a ways to go before he gets his 7th start. It’s fine if he’s a bust now, but he’ll be as good as Goff and Wentz when he finally gets a few games under his belt. This is the QB that will get Denver back to the super bowl.

  6. Pretty much every head in Denver is on the block except Elway…the guy that built this abomination of an offense, and decided to try to develop low % QB prospects without protection or meaningful help.

    The Broncos really miss Pat Bowden. Nobody else can hold King John accountable.

