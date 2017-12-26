Broncos want to get Paxton Lynch on the field this week

Getty Images

The Broncos don’t have anything else to play for this week, so they really want to get a look at Paxton Lynch.

He practiced last week as he recovered from a high-ankle sprain, but wasn’t deemed ready to start to they rolled Brock Osweiler out there one more time.

But Broncos coach Vance Joseph made it clear the hope was to see Lynch.

“Our goal is to see him play, so absolutely,” Joseph said, via the team’s official website. “If he’s ready to go next week, he will probably play for us.”

Lynch was still limited in practice last week, and that likely led to the decision to wait. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

The 2016 first-round has appeared in four games in his career, and has thrown 97 professional passes. While one more meaningless game against the Chiefs shouldn’t weigh too heavily in their evaluation, they need more tape on Lynch before they embark on an offseason in which will doubtless include a search for a starting quarterback.