Bruce Arians: “Nothing decided” regarding future with Cardinals

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has dealt with some health issues in recent seasons, which have cast some doubt about his future in the business.

But he denied a report that a decision had been made about his future.

In response to a report from Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly which said Arians and the Cardinals “will agree to part ways” after the season, Arians told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that was at least premature.

“Never heard of the (reporter),” Arians said in a text to Bell. “Nothing decided.”

Knowing a bit about Arians, “(reporter)” might have been a colorful description that’s not safe for a family website on Boxing Day (or any other day).

But saying that nothing was “decided,” is also a step away from a flat denial.

Arians is 48-30-1 in five seasons with the Cardinals, and has a pair of coach of the year awards on his resume (including one from his year as interim coach of the Colts).

But considering his health issues and the fact the Cardinals could be on the verge of a major reboot, the time could also be right for a change. They had an aging core entering the season, including quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. They also lost a load of defensive help in free agency, and then lost star running back David Johnson to an early injury.