Cardinals place Antoine Bethea on IR, promote Edmond Robinson

AP

The Cardinals made it official: Safety Antoine Bethea‘s season is over. The team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Bethea, who tore a pectoral muscle, played in all 15 games and made 57 tackles, nine pass breakups and a team-leading five interceptions.

The Cardinals promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to take his place. Arizona signed Robinson to the practice squad December 22.

He played in 21 games with Minnesota the past two seasons and had nine tackles on defense and 11 special teams tackles. Robinson, a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, was claimed by the Jets off waivers on September 3, placed on injured reserve September 18 and cut from injured reserve on December 19.