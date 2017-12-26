Chiefs’ offense has improved since Andy Reid handed off to Matt Nagy

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2017, 9:38 AM EST
Heading into December, the Chiefs’ offense was in a tailspin and coach Andy Reid decided to hand play calling to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The results have been impressive.

In the four games before Reid gave up play calling, the Chiefs were 1-3 and had averaged 16 points a game and 300 yards a game. In the four games since Reid gave up play calling, the Chiefs are 3-1 and have averaged 29 points a game and 421 yards a game.

Alex Smith has been a major beneficiary of Nagy’s play calling. In the four games before the switch, Smith had a passer rating of 78.7 and there was talk of the Chiefs benching Smith for Patrick Mahomes. Since the switch, Smith has a passer rating of 105.3, and no one is talking about benching him.

And rookie running back Kareem Hunt may have been an even bigger beneficiary of Nagy taking over the offense. After a hot start, Hunt had started to disappear in the middle of the season, with 60 carries for 173 yards, 11 catches for 59 yards, and zero total touchdowns in the four games before Nagy took the reins of the offense. In the four games since Nagy has started calling plays, Hunt has 87 carries for 402 yards and three touchdowns, plus 17 catches for 111 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Chiefs have now clinched the AFC West and can rest their starters in Week 17 before a home playoff game in the wild card round. They’re in great shape heading into the postseason, thanks in large part to Reid’s wise decision to take a step back.

10 responses to “Chiefs’ offense has improved since Andy Reid handed off to Matt Nagy

  1. Andy Reid is TERRIBLE at clock management and play-calling. That’s a reality that the Chiefs were in denial about until a month ago.

    With those duties taken from Reid, the Chiefs are now the team no one wants to face in the play-offs.

  3. Sad thing is we will always be left wondering “what if?” with the Chiefs. Only the Dallas loss was by more than one score. Until they can turn their redzone chances into tds they will continue to flame out in the playoffs.

  6. The question is what team wants a new coach along with a pro bowl qb for the next 2 years. Nagy will no doubt be a top coaching candidate and if he keeps a Reid/Peterson style offense, who better to head that offense than Alex Smith? The browns already have KC’s GM in John Dorsey. Imagine a reunion where you get a top coach, top 10 QB and a huge assortment of draft picks…

  7. Some rumblings of mutual interest between Nagy and the Bears for their HC gig that should be open a week from now. Certainly seems like he would be an apt upgrade over John Fox and Dowell No-Gains in getting Mitch Trubisky developed. Bring Dave Toub with him as ST coach and assistant HC and there would be dancing on Michigan Avenue.

  8. Told Chiefs fans the day they hired Reid, as long as he was calling plays, they would be a good team, that never won anything. He’s always been outcoached by good coaches. He’s fine against bad coaches, or bad teams. But a good team with a good coach beats him every single time.

    His playcalling is extremely predictable, and his clock management is terrible

