Chiefs’ offense has improved since Andy Reid handed off to Matt Nagy

Getty Images

Heading into December, the Chiefs’ offense was in a tailspin and coach Andy Reid decided to hand play calling to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The results have been impressive.

In the four games before Reid gave up play calling, the Chiefs were 1-3 and had averaged 16 points a game and 300 yards a game. In the four games since Reid gave up play calling, the Chiefs are 3-1 and have averaged 29 points a game and 421 yards a game.

Alex Smith has been a major beneficiary of Nagy’s play calling. In the four games before the switch, Smith had a passer rating of 78.7 and there was talk of the Chiefs benching Smith for Patrick Mahomes. Since the switch, Smith has a passer rating of 105.3, and no one is talking about benching him.

And rookie running back Kareem Hunt may have been an even bigger beneficiary of Nagy taking over the offense. After a hot start, Hunt had started to disappear in the middle of the season, with 60 carries for 173 yards, 11 catches for 59 yards, and zero total touchdowns in the four games before Nagy took the reins of the offense. In the four games since Nagy has started calling plays, Hunt has 87 carries for 402 yards and three touchdowns, plus 17 catches for 111 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Chiefs have now clinched the AFC West and can rest their starters in Week 17 before a home playoff game in the wild card round. They’re in great shape heading into the postseason, thanks in large part to Reid’s wise decision to take a step back.