Colts sign Brad Kaaya off Lions’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts signed quarterback Brad Kaaya off the Lions’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Indianapolis is getting a head start on 2018 futures contracts.

The Lions selected the former University of Miami star in the sixth round. They cut him out of training camp.

The Panthers claimed Kaaya on September 3 before waiving him October 17. The Lions then claimed him before cutting Kaaya again October 23 to make room for Khyri Thornton‘s return from a suspension.

Detroit signed Kaaya back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.