Cowboys release Justin Durant

Linebacker Justin Durant won’t play for the Cowboys in Week 17.

The team announced on Tuesday that Durant has been cut from the roster. Like all players dropped at this point in the year, he will be eligible to the rest of the league’s teams as a waiver claim.

Durant played for the Cowboys for two seasons, left for Atlanta in 2015 and returned to Dallas last year. He re-signed with the team in July and has seen action in seven games this season.

Durant’s experience could be appealing for a playoff team that finds itself in need of a linebacker in the coming weeks, although he did miss five games with injuries this season.

Tre’Von Johnson will be promoted from the practice squad to fill Durant’s roster spot.