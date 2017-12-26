DeMarco Murray has third-degree MCL tear

Getty Images

The MRI of DeMarco Murray‘s injured right knee revealed a third-degree MCL tear, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite the diagnosis, the Titans running back hopes to play through the injury as Tennessee faces a must-win game against the Jaguars, via Schefter. But a third-degree tear is a complete tear, which would seem to make Murray unlikely to play Sunday.

It’s usually an 8-to-12 week injury, according to a source, and playing through it would risk an ACL tear because “you’ve lost one of the stabilizers that helps in stabilizing the knee.”

Coach Mike Mularkey said earlier in the day that the Titans weren’t ruling Murray out.

“I’m not going to rule him out just yet, knowing DeMarco, knowing some of the other things he’s had happen to him and how quickly he responds to treatment,” Mularkey said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “So I’d say he’s day-to-day right now and I just hope for the best. Maybe in a limited role. We don’t know yet.”

Murray has missed only three games the past five seasons, playing through various injuries during his time in Dallas, Philadelphia and Tennessee. But this would appear a harder (impossible?) injury to play through, and Derrick Henry likely sees more work.

He has 184 carries for 659 yards and six touchdowns this season, while Henry has 148 carries for 693 yards and five touchdowns.