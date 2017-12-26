DeMarco Murray has third-degree MCL tear

Posted by Charean Williams on December 26, 2017, 7:27 PM EST
The MRI of DeMarco Murray‘s injured right knee revealed a third-degree MCL tear, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite the diagnosis, the Titans running back hopes to play through the injury as Tennessee faces a must-win game against the Jaguars, via Schefter. But a third-degree tear is a complete tear, which would seem to make Murray unlikely to play Sunday.

It’s usually an 8-to-12 week injury, according to a source, and playing through it would risk an ACL tear because “you’ve lost one of the stabilizers that helps in stabilizing the knee.”

Coach Mike Mularkey said earlier in the day that the Titans weren’t ruling Murray out.

“I’m not going to rule him out just yet, knowing DeMarco, knowing some of the other things he’s had happen to him and how quickly he responds to treatment,” Mularkey said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “So I’d say he’s day-to-day right now and I just hope for the best. Maybe in a limited role. We don’t know yet.”

Murray has missed only three games the past five seasons, playing through various injuries during his time in Dallas, Philadelphia and Tennessee. But this would appear a harder (impossible?) injury to play through, and Derrick Henry likely sees more work.

He has 184 carries for 659 yards and six touchdowns this season, while Henry has 148 carries for 693 yards and five touchdowns.

  2. And mularkeys dumb enough to let him although we have monster mode aka derrick henry a blessing in disguise waiting. Imagine tackling that guy in january!!

  4. A tear isn’t a tear with ligaments. Ligament “tears” are graded on a scale and each grade does NOT mean “torn” in our layman speak. It can mean stretched/pulled, not severed. Or it could be partially-severed, not completely. I’ve “torn” each MCL and was active in 2 weeks again.

  6. This would amount to a symbolic appearance by Murray.
    Getting into uniform and standing on the sidelines would be just as effective of supportive response.
    If he tears the ACL in action he will do damage to his career—not worth it.

  7. so the NFL will hold you out if you have a concussion but get in there and PLAY when you have MCL tear, Nice job protecting the players NFL.
    —————————————————————————–

    Torn up knee, when you’re 50 you get a new one, can’t run but outside of that your OK.

    Torn up brain, when you’re 50 you drool a lot and someone else has to pin your diapers on for you.

    There’s a difference.

  8. No way he’s playing. Coach just wants to trick the Jags into wasting time preparing for him.

  9. cobrala2 says:

    December 26, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    A tear isn’t a tear with ligaments. Ligament “tears” are graded on a scale and each grade does NOT mean “torn” in our layman speak. It can mean stretched/pulled, not severed. Or it could be partially-severed, not completely. I’ve “torn” each MCL and was active in 2 weeks again.

    ——

    You had a grade 1 sprain. Grade 3 means it is SEVERED.

