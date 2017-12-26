Dirk Koetter calls speculation about his future a distraction

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have not had much success since firing Jon Gruden after the 2008 season. As speculation persists that Gruden could return to coaching, current Bucs coach Dirk Koetter’s future is in serious doubt.

Koetter said Tuesday he has not had discussions with ownership about his job.

“I do not have discussions with them about that, no,” Koetter said, via video released by the team.

Koetter, 13-18 in his two seasons as the head coach, said speculation about his job has become a distraction.

“Of course, I mean, it’s your life. It’s your life,” Koetter said. “It’s what you do. Just flip it around. Of course it is, but we all — players and coaches — we’re paid to do a job, and you try to do it to the best of your ability. That’s all you can do.”

Koetter has three years remaining on his contract, but the Glazer family has shown an itchy trigger finger. Raheem Morris lasted three years, Greg Schiano two and Lovie Smith two since Gruden roamed the Tampa Bay sideline for seven seasons.

The Bucs last made the playoffs in 2007, though they have produced three winning seasons since then. Their 9-7, non-playoff season of a year ago raised expectations for this season, but with a 4-11 record, the Bucs did not come close to meeting those.