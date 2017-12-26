Doug Marrone: We’re playing to win this week

Getty Images

The teams competing with the Titans for a Wild Card spot in the AFC will be happy to hear about Jaguars coach Doug Marrone’s approach to Sunday’s game.

The Jaguars have clinched the AFC South title and are locked into the third seed whether they beat the Titans in Week 17 or not, which some coaches would see as an opportunity to rest players and otherwise get themselves together ahead of their first playoff game. Marrone said on Tuesday that the Jaguars won’t be following that path.

Marrone said the team will be “100 percent all-in” on beating the Titans.

“Make no mistake about it so there’s not a lot of talk about it during the week: We’re going to play to win and we’re going to do everything possible to win this game, period,” Marrone said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I’m not even thinking about what happens beyond that. That’s the way we’re going to go about our business this week.”

The Jaguars have a few players with injury issues, including wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson, who may not play, but it sounds like every able-bodied Jaguar will be on the field.