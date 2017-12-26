Doug Pederson shrugs at Eagles’ struggles; “We found a way to win”

Getty Images

Glass half full: The Eagles are 2-0 without MVP candidate Carson Wentz. Glass half empty: The Eagles barely beat the Giants last week, and they barely beat the Raiders on Monday night.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson prefers to see the glass as half full after the 19-10 victory over Oakland.

“We found a way to win,” Pederson told reporters after the game. “That’s the bottom line. We found a way to win. I’d love to win 40-3 or 34-28, but sometimes you’re going to be in these games. We got to be hard on ourselves as coaches and players looking at this film, moving forward, and get things fixed offensively. I thought the defense played really, really well. They kept us in the football game, special teams. [It was a] team effort, though. [We] found a way. [We are] sitting here today 13-2. Everybody’s got to come through here now. That’s the exciting part.”

The good news truly was the performance of the defense, since it gave up 504 yards a week ago against the Giants. Still, a suddenly struggling offense — led by a suddenly struggling quarterback — doesn’t bode well for the postseason.

“We’ll just evaluate the film tomorrow and make the corrections,” Pederson said regarding quarterback Nick Foles, who completed 50 percent of his throws, averaged 4.3 yards per attempt, and generated a passer rating below 60. “But he’s played a ton of football. He’ll be hard on himself. He’ll be critical. He’ll fix it and be ready to go.”

Still, Pederson knows it was a sloppy performance offensively. But he had a hard time explaining it.

“I felt like the guys were ready to go,” Pederson said. “They were energetic. They were fresh. It’s been a while since we played from a Sunday to Monday. I don’t know. It’s tough. I mean, give the Raiders a lot of credit for coming in here under tough circumstances for them and battling until the end.”

The Raiders were able to battle to the end because the Eagles couldn’t put them away. With Wentz, the Eagles routinely were putting them away. With teams like the Saints or Panthers or Rams or Vikings coming to town in the coming weeks, the Eagles are the ones who may end up being put away.