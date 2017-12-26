Doug Pederson: “Would be good” to get Nate Sudfeld some playing time

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after Monday night’s win that he would decide by Wednesday about how to use his starters in Week 17, adding that he assumes quarterback Nick Foles will “probably have to play some” because they only have two quarterbacks on the active roster.

Pederson reiterated both points during his Tuesday press conference, noting that he wants to get Foles “as many reps as he can” given Foles’ relatively recent move into the starting lineup. Pederson also has a backup that’s never played in the regular season in Nate Sudfeld and the coach said he’d like to see Sudfeld, who joined the Eagles off waivers at the start of the season, get that under his belt before being forced into a playoff game.

“That’s another one,” Pederson said. “You’d love to hopefully get him some time in there. We haven’t really seen him in an Eagles uniform take snaps under center outside of practice. Yeah, it would be good to get him some time.”

Monday’s peformance made a strong case for Foles getting a lot of work in hopes of better outings come January, but if the Eagles feel they want to rest other first-stringers, particularly those doing the blocking, then Sudfeld’s chances of playing probably improve.