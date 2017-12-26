Draft order coming into focus with a week left

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2017, 6:58 AM EST
Getty Images

The Browns have locked up the top spot. And the Texans keep doing their part to help them.

With a week left in the season, the Browns have already secured the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. And if the season ended today, their second pick would be fourth overall, thanks to the Texans losing again last night.

Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the season end on Boxing Day?”

The Giants (2-13) are currently locked into the second spot, a game ahead of the Colts (3-12).

Draft order ties are broken by strength of schedule, and the Texans are ahead of the 4-11 Buccaneers for the edge on the fourth spot.

The Broncos are currently in the sixth spot, followed by the 49ers, Jets and Bears. With three teams tied at 6-9, there’s some competition for the final top-10 pick, but the Bengals have a sizable advantage in terms of strength of schedule, over the Raiders and Dolphins.

3 responses to “Draft order coming into focus with a week left

  1. The Dolphins are such losers that they will play their hearts out and beat the Bills here at home. Now, we all want to win but in this case the greatest benefit would be to lose. A 6 & 10 records would give us a somewhat better draft choice. This may be a moot point though. Our offensive line has been littered with number 1 draft picks but continues to be one of the worst in the league. The year we took Ted Ginn Jr. Joe Staley (L tackle – pro bowler was taken 2 picks later. In the next draft, we took Jake Long instead of Matt Ryan. We’ve passed on Drew Breese a couple of times. We just don’t draft well, so maybe it doesn’t matter if we win or not.

  2. .
    The draft won’t come into focus until after the Senior Bowl when the QBs are somewhat slotted. However, the Colts and Tampa will be in the cat bird’s seat. Assume that the Browns and Giants are committed to choose QBs. That would leave Indy and Tampa with either the best offensive or best defensive player still available. They could also trade out and pocket extra picks. We’ll know a lot more about the flow of the draft after pick #4.
    .

  3. Raiders were preseason favorites to be playoff bound. Many preseason power rankings placed the 49ers as the worst team, worse even than Cleveland. It would be really weird if the Raiders and 49ers end up with identical 6-10 records. The last time the 49ers finished 6-10, they went to the NFC CG the next season, in Jim Harbaugh’s first season. They were also 6-10 the year before they won their first Super Bowl under Bill Walsh, the year before “the catch”.

