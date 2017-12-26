Draft order coming into focus with a week left

Getty Images

The Browns have locked up the top spot. And the Texans keep doing their part to help them.

With a week left in the season, the Browns have already secured the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. And if the season ended today, their second pick would be fourth overall, thanks to the Texans losing again last night.

Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the season end on Boxing Day?”

The Giants (2-13) are currently locked into the second spot, a game ahead of the Colts (3-12).

Draft order ties are broken by strength of schedule, and the Texans are ahead of the 4-11 Buccaneers for the edge on the fourth spot.

The Broncos are currently in the sixth spot, followed by the 49ers, Jets and Bears. With three teams tied at 6-9, there’s some competition for the final top-10 pick, but the Bengals have a sizable advantage in terms of strength of schedule, over the Raiders and Dolphins.