For whatever reason(s), Cowboys haven’t created home-field advantage

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a really nice stadium.

AT&T Stadium not only ranks as the NFL’s best, but since the $1.2 billion facility in Arlington opened in 2009, the Cowboys have drawn more fans than any other team. They sold 741,775 tickets this season, or 92,722 per game.

But it hasn’t translated on the field as the Cowboys have struggled to create a home-field advantage.

The Cowboys went only 3-5 at home this season and have a 37-35 all-time regular-season record in AT&T Stadium. They are 41-30 on the road in that span, including 5-2 this season.

So how do the Cowboys explain it?

“I don’t know,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “I would think it would be as far as the atmosphere for the Cowboys and as far as the facility itself, if facilities have anything to do with it, we ought to win more ball games. But we’re just going to have to look at what we’re doing on the field and continue to try to get better.”

One of Jason Garrett’s favorite sayings is it doesn’t matter whether the Cowboys play “at home, on the road, in the parking lot or the moon.” But the results say it does matter, as the Cowboys, for whatever reason(s), have played better on the road than at home in the nine years since AT&T Stadium opened.