Giants place Landon Collins on injured reserve

The Giants placed safety Landon Collins on injured reserve Tuesday. He fractured his forearm in the second quarter of the Giants’ 23-0 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Collins’ consecutive starts streak ends at 48 games, including one postseason game. The two-time Pro Bowler led the team in tackles each of his three seasons, including a team-best 99 this year.

He was selected a Pro Bowl starter last week.

Second-year pro Andrew Adams is expected to start for Collins this week.

The Giants now have 21 players on injured reserve.

They promoted linebacker Derrick Mathews off their practice squad to take Collins’ roster spot. He joined the practice squad December 6 when the Giants placed Jonathan Casillas on injured reserve. Mathews has never played in an NFL regular-season game.