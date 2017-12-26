Jaguars promote receiver Montay Crockett

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted wide receiver Montay Crockett from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Crockett takes the place of Jaelen Strong on the team’s roster. Strong was lost for the season to a torn ACL on Sunday.

Crockett has spent half the season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the Green Bay Packers in May and appeared in three preseason games. He caught one pass for 12 yards.

Crockett appeared in 47 games with 18 starts and totaled 32 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns at Georgia Southern. He also had 15 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns.