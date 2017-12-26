Jaguars trying to reclaim momentum in Week 17

Getty Images

The Jaguars won their division Sunday before they even played, but they didn’t wear their hard-earned hats and T-shirts home.

That’s because that while their season’s worth of work was rewarded once the Titans lost to the Rams, their own play against the 49ers Sunday left plenty of questions to be answered heading into the final week of the regular season.

“I don’t think anyone is happy or pleased with what went on, quarterback Blake Bortles said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. “We have to get some things fixed and get some things right.”

With the Steelers winning last night, the Jaguars can’t claim a bye in the AFC playoffs, which might lead some teams to think about resting starters this week against the Titans. But the Jaguars haven’t had a losing streak all season, and they want to keep it that way. They’ve bounced back from their previous four losses with wins of 37, 21, 27 and 20 points, and want to carry some degree of momentum into the playoffs.

“The thing this team has always done is come back strong [after a loss] so I expect the same thing and I told them there will be heightened awareness,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.

There will be plenty to work on when they begin preparations for the week. Bortles threw three interceptions, they didn’t run the way they normally have, and they lost their cool at times with a season-high 12 penalties. That led to the muted mood in their locker room, despite the first division title since 1999.

“It was a normal losing locker room,” nose tackle Abry Jones said. “I’ve never seen anybody up or proud after a loss. It’s nice to win the division but we work hard to come out and win every Sunday. We didn’t play to our standard. Guys were [ticked] off, mad and just quiet. We knew we didn’t give our all out there.”

That’s not good news for the Titans, who are fighting for a playoff berth of their own, against a Jaguars team trying to prove they belong after an embarrassing last game out.