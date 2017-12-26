Jamaal Charles: Broncos “might as well” release me

Getty Images

The Broncos left running back Jamaal Charles off the active roster for Sunday’s game and Charles sounds like he’d prefer it if they dropped him off the roster altogether.

Charles said that he feels “like I never got a chance to show people that I can carry the load” with the Broncos this season. Charles was active for the first 14 games with 69 carries for 296 yards and 23 catches for 129 yards while playing about 15 snaps per game, something he said “sucks” because he thought there would be a more equitable split with other backs.

Getting released now would offer at least the possibility of catching on with a team bound for the playoffs, but Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the team hasn’t considered it. Charles doesn’t know why they haven’t.

“I ain’t playing. Might as well,” Charles said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “No reason for me to just sit around and look at people play. It is what it is. I’m still going to be supportive of everyone on the team no matter what. I mean, they got my rights right now.”

Charles signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, so he’ll be free to move on come March. If that timeline got bumped up, Charles certainly wouldn’t object.