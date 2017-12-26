Jamaal Charles: Broncos “might as well” release me

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 2:51 PM EST
Getty Images

The Broncos left running back Jamaal Charles off the active roster for Sunday’s game and Charles sounds like he’d prefer it if they dropped him off the roster altogether.

Charles said that he feels “like I never got a chance to show people that I can carry the load” with the Broncos this season. Charles was active for the first 14 games with 69 carries for 296 yards and 23 catches for 129 yards while playing about 15 snaps per game, something he said “sucks” because he thought there would be a more equitable split with other backs.

Getting released now would offer at least the possibility of catching on with a team bound for the playoffs, but Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the team hasn’t considered it. Charles doesn’t know why they haven’t.

“I ain’t playing. Might as well,” Charles said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “No reason for me to just sit around and look at people play. It is what it is. I’m still going to be supportive of everyone on the team no matter what. I mean, they got my rights right now.”

Charles signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, so he’ll be free to move on come March. If that timeline got bumped up, Charles certainly wouldn’t object.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Jamaal Charles: Broncos “might as well” release me

  1. Translation: “I don’t want to be here anymore. Von Miller won’t stop trying to get me to shoot up HGH with him.”

  2. dude, your contract is 2.5 per year. A lot of it is incentive laden, but your base + final roster + workout alone is around 1.3 per year.

    cash your checks and move on at the end of year.

  3. If you could still carry the load, you would be active. No NFL team is that clueless that a key contributor would be that overlooked. Cash your checks and be grateful that somebody is still willing to pay you for not doing all that much.

  6. I never fault a guy for wanting to play. However, he should have been smarter and not signed there in the first place.

  8. Honestly I think he’s right. I think Vance Joseph has done less with more than any coach in the league. He’s the only Broncos back to have shown any explosiveness or elusiveness and he should have gotten more work.

  11. leftlaneisforpassingonly says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:14 pm
    If you could still carry the load, you would be active. No NFL team is that clueless that a key contributor would be that overlooked. Cash your checks and be grateful that somebody is still willing to pay you for not doing all that much.
    ———–

    I don’t know. There are guys on teams starting at RB or w/ significant roles who are getting a lot more playing time with much lower productivity and efficiency. There are supposed “bell cows” at 3 yards per carry. Charles has stayed healthy and been productive when given a chance.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!