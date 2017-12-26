James Harrison signing with Patriots

Getty Images

So, this isn’t just the Patriots bringing a guy in for a visit to mess with the Steelers.

They actually want him.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots are signing the veteran outside linebacker, who was released by their conference rivals Friday.

Harrison’s the oldest defensive player in the league (39), but he hasn’t done much this year. He played just 40 snaps this season for the Steelers, and wasn’t happy about the way he was used. Only 11 of those snaps have come since Week Seven.

The Patriots obviously think they can do something with him, if it’s only to mine him for information in advance of a potential AFC Championship Game rematch.

UPDATE 4:36 p.m. ET: Harrison has confirmed the news, posting a photo with Tom Brady and the caption: “Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”