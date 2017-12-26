James Harrison signing with Patriots

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
So, this isn’t just the Patriots bringing a guy in for a visit to mess with the Steelers.

They actually want him.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots are signing the veteran outside linebacker, who was released by their conference rivals Friday.

Harrison’s the oldest defensive player in the league (39), but he hasn’t done much this year. He played just 40 snaps this season for the Steelers, and wasn’t happy about the way he was used. Only 11 of those snaps have come since Week Seven.

The Patriots obviously think they can do something with him, if it’s only to mine him for information in advance of a potential AFC Championship Game rematch.

UPDATE 4:36 p.m. ET: Harrison has confirmed the news, posting a photo with Tom Brady and the caption: “Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”

94 responses to “James Harrison signing with Patriots

  6. Personally don’t like either team. But i feel as though they should’ve let james finish the season. That 55th man isn’t as valuable as james I’m sorry. Hopefully he can get a few good licks in on his former team.

  9. He is 39, can’t cover pass plays anymore, and doesn’t play special teams. Those are reasons he has not seen much of the field. And the Steelers have TJ Watt. Harrison was not a cog in the Steelers this year as evident by their record.

  10. Where are all the Steelers fans that said this couldn’t possibly happen because Harrison was a Steeler for “life”, and wouldn’t think of signing with the Pat’s?

    (crickets)

  11. Great pick-up…great signing. Harrison has got a lot of fuel in his tank…I’m sure that motor will run on high speed in 2017-2018!
    The Steelers will regret letting him go.

  17. Just the Patriots being the Patriots – nothing more than them gaming the system – this is nothing more than an attempt to get information from Harrison on the Steelers – plain and simple. For anyone to think otherwise is simply delusional.

  19. Chess vs checkers…..Greatest GM ever. Has been obvious for years. Culture, maturity, salary allocation to which positions, does matter.

    Pitt’s LBs absolutely blow, but this guy will need to be ok with only really playing on 3rd and longs.

  20. Stop with the playbook stuff. The Steelers have been doing the same thing on D for 30 yrs. Does any one think there’s any mystery to Brady and Belichick? If they can get 10/15 snaps per gm out of Harrison to help the amemic pass rush there isn’t much downside. As lomg as he doesn’t pull any steeler meathead stuff.Wow, Chris Long is really playing well for the Eagles.

  21. 4ever19 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    They will do what they do with any veteran player: Glean him for info and put him back on the street.
    ==================================================

    they are still going to be paying him at least 6 figures .. so what is the problem?

  24. I love Harrison, but this will have zero impact on the Pats or the Steelers in the playoffs. If anything, it will hurt the Pats because they have to cut someone who already knows the system for a diminished player who doesn’t know their system.

    Maybe I will eat my words in the playoffs, but I doubt it.

  25. Smart move by the Pats. For a few hundred grand they force Pittsburg to change all their audibles. I can see Harrison on the Pats sideline yelling out the calls.

  26. firegoodell says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:15 pm
    Just the Patriots being the Patriots – nothing more than them gaming the system – this is nothing more than an attempt to get information from Harrison on the Steelers – plain and simple. For anyone to think otherwise is simply delusional.

    Are there teams that don’t know this is perfectly legit and haven’t been doing this? I didn’t give Bil enough credit!

  27. I thought this guy was washed up at the beginning of the year and said as much. Then he payed vs KC and made some key plays. Then he never saw the field again.

    Can he help the Pats? No idea. I’m sure Bill will say what he always says “we’ll see how it goes”. Certainly if he does play it will be in a role that suits his skill set – he won’t be wandering around in pass coverage like the Steelers used him in the AFC title game.

  29. .
    It’s not as if the Patriots pass rush is setting sack records this season. They can use the help, even if it’s just a dozen plays per game. When he was on the field vs the Patriots earlier this season, he was putting serious pressure on.
    .

  30. tylawspick6 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm
    Chess vs checkers…..Greatest GM ever. Has been obvious for years. Culture, maturity, salary allocation to which positions, does matter.

    Pitt’s LBs absolutely blow, but this guy will need to be ok with only really playing on 3rd and longs.

    —————

    Love the way your tune changes after he’s on your team. Lol. You’re as fake as they come.

  31. 4ever19 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm
    They will do what they do with any veteran player: Glean him for info and put him back on the street.
    —————-
    Yeah, the Pats need info on how to beat the Steelers……Is this a joke?

    The Pats OWN the Steelers, and the only info they need is….’Let Gronk create #metoo moments for the Steeler secondary.

  36. Yeah, the Pats need info on how to beat the Steelers……Is this a joke?

    The Pats OWN the Steelers, and the only info they need is….’Let Gronk create #metoo moments for the Steeler secondary.
    ————————————————-
    LOL, they barely beat the Steelers after injuring AB (the most productive player) in the first quarter.

  39. firegoodell says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:15 pm
    Just the Patriots being the Patriots – nothing more than them gaming the system – this is nothing more than an attempt to get information from Harrison on the Steelers – plain and simple. For anyone to think otherwise is simply delusional.

    ——————–

    Gaming the system? How? The Steelers didn’t want him anymore. 32 teams passed him up when he was on waivers. His options were pretty limited and the Pats took a flier on him. Will they get some intel from him? Sure – but name one team that doesn’t do this. The only one who is delusional here is you for thinking that there is something dark and nefarious about this.

  40. I’d be surprised if he can’t help that pass rush.
    BTW: Just what would they glean from him? How many times have they played Trip & the Steelers. I think Belichick knows them by now. They are playing very good this year. How do you glean that.

  41. dimi1919 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I guess now pats fans will drop the hgh thing

    ——————————-

    Nope. He used HGH along with Peyton Manning, Matthews, Peppers and Mike Neal. Goodell did help cover it up, yes.

    Doubtful anyone is using the same Chinese strain from Guyer now, though.

  43. Belichick is a master of identifying a players strengths and then utilizing those strengths. To me, this signing means is that Belichick sees enough that he wants to see more. Whether Harrison has enough left in the tank, time will tell. But if anyone can get the most mileage out of what’s left, Belichick is the guy.

  45. If Tomlin was smarter I would suspect this was a move to see Harrison infiltrate the Pats to destroy them from within. But since Tomlin is not, I bet he didn’t think the Pats signing him for the playoffs was a possibility.

  48. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    He is 39, can’t cover pass plays anymore, and doesn’t play special teams. Those are reasons he has not seen much of the field. And the Steelers have TJ Watt. Harrison was not a cog in the Steelers this year as evident by their record.

    ——————–

    TJ Watt is very mediocre for a 1st rd pick. He’s awful vs the run and too small to be a 3-4 OLB like Shane Ray is. WHen you’re shoulders are that small and you can’t set the edge, swallowed up by OTs on the edge. Houston had their first 100 yd rusher yesterday for a reason. He’s no Bud Dupree, though! lol

    Pats will run all over them if they meet again.

  49. This just shows the Patriots brilliance. They are the first team ever to sign a player of a team they might play. Wonder why no one ever thought of that.

  50. snowflakejones says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:15 pm
    Hopefully Harrison gives the Pats bad info. Or maybe he just wants HGH from Brady’s trainer.
    ___________________________________
    Or maybe somebody is just a salty snowflake

  51. Getting Blount back from the Steelers worked out well.Lets see how Harrison works out. This looks like another late season move by BB to fill a need with a veteran. Those moves usually pay off. Harrison will like his ring.

  52. cup1981 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    I love Harrison, but this will have zero impact on the Pats or the Steelers in the playoffs. If anything, it will hurt the Pats because they have to cut someone who already knows the system for a diminished player who doesn’t know their system.

    Maybe I will eat my words in the playoffs, but I doubt it.
    ————————————–
    The Pats just added 3 players from other teams that don’t know their system and let one go, LB Jonathan Freeny, that did b/c he wasn’t effective. They have been decimated with injuries on the DL and LB core. This could be insurance if Van Noy is unable to return from injury. He is one of their few LB’s that can play on the DL well and who’s been hurt for quite a few games.

  53. tedmurph says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm
    Stop with the playbook stuff. The Steelers have been doing the same thing on D for 30 yrs. Does any one think there’s any mystery to Brady and Belichick? If they can get 10/15 snaps per gm out of Harrison to help the amemic pass rush there isn’t much downside. As lomg as he doesn’t pull any steeler meathead stuff.Wow, Chris Long is really playing well for the Eagles.

    13 1 Rate This
    ——————————————–

    Playbooks are useless to other teams, sure they show you the plays, but knowing a team’s formations and plays mean nothing without knowing the calls and when they’ll use them. And that’s where Harrison is useful for New England. Find out what adjustments they make to specific formations and adjustments. Find out what their auto checks are (meaning they always do it regardless of opponent) and what they have done for specific opponents in the past. Nothing against the rules or unethical going on here, lots of teams do it, and if Pittsburgh doesn’t make adjustments based on knowing this then they deserve to lose again.

    These things might only help them in a few situations if the teams play again, but having a slight advantage for a few plays could be the difference between winning and losing. Of course the key to beating Brady is doing two things well against him, get pressure consistently from bringing 3 or 4 and roll through various coverages keeping him off balance. If Pittsburgh tries playing too much zone or they rely on the same zone coverage in key situations, they’ll get picked apart, regardless of what Harrison may or may not tell them.

  56. dimi1919 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    tylawspick6 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm
    Chess vs checkers…..Greatest GM ever. Has been obvious for years. Culture, maturity, salary allocation to which positions, does matter.

    Pitt’s LBs absolutely blow, but this guy will need to be ok with only really playing on 3rd and longs.

    —————

    Love the way your tune changes after he’s on your team. Lol. You’re as fake as they come.

    —————-

    How am I changing my tune? The only thing I like about this is it messes with the Steelers.

    But, yes, Pitt’s LBs blow. You have two overrated OLBs that were drafted in Rd 1 that sent Harrison to the bench. So, that’s telling to me.

    Harrison may have some juice left, but it won’t be much. My larger point is, BB is a master at adding pieces during a season because of incredible market knowledge and roster management. He did it last year with Van Noy and Rowe, mid season. Van Noy would be your best LB right now in black and gold. lol

  58. Glad Pats go him and I do realize Dupree, Shazier and Watt all played well but Harrison could not get on the field? He made Pittsburgh’s biggest play of last year’s post season by drawing the holding penalty against Eric Fisher of KC (by this I mean he was on the field for crunch time in the post season and went directly to inactive list for most of season).

    You would assume Pittsburgh would change their calls and audibles at the line of scrimmage if they do see him and NE in the AFC championship but then again this is Pittsburgh.

  59. I picture Harrison looking like Jefferson from Fast Times At Ridgemont High looking at the other team thinking they destroyed his car, the same way he will look at Big Ben in the AFC Championship game

  60. Yeah, the Pats need info on how to beat the Steelers……Is this a joke?

    The Pats OWN the Steelers, and the only info they need is….’Let Gronk create #metoo moments for the Steeler secondary.
    ————————————————-
    LOL, they barely beat the Steelers after injuring AB (the most productive player) in the first quarter
    ————————-
    So, after the Pats, ‘barely beat’ the Steelers, did that go in the ‘W’ column, or the ‘L’ column?
    Are you pretty satisfied with a close loss?
    Also, before you whine about AB being hurt…realize that the Pats have 4 receivers out with injury, their defensive leader is on IR, and half of their offensive line starters are out with injuries.
    Just sayin’.

  61. A pissed off James Harrison? He’s the R. Lee Ermey of football … wrong move Pittsburgh …

    I would love to see him earn the MVP of the Super Bowl with a record number of sacks …

  62. This signing was as predictable as the sun rise…why do you think they let him go when “everyone just knew” he’d sign with the Pats

  63. tajuara says: December 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    “LOL, they barely beat the Steelers after injuring AB (the most productive player) in the first quarter.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________

    The only way the Patricheats beat the Steelers last week was by having the officials in their pockets.

  64. tajuara says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm
    Yeah, the Pats need info on how to beat the Steelers……Is this a joke?

    The Pats OWN the Steelers, and the only info they need is….’Let Gronk create #metoo moments for the Steeler secondary.
    ————————————————-
    LOL, they barely beat the Steelers after injuring AB (the most productive player) in the first quarter.

    When a team is 12-2 vs another team it’s safe to say they OWN them
    Even if some of the games are close.

    #tombradyownsthesteelers

  67. terripet says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Too old won’t do anything
    ————————————————————————————————-
    Aren’t you the same guy who predicted a deep Colts playoff run this year?

  68. Hmmmm. Maybe it is the other way around…Maybe Harrison is a double agent, and the “intel” he gives the Pats could be considered an act subterfuge…

    In reality, even as a Steelers fan, I don’t really think the Patriots need to sign James Harrison to help game plan for a possible rematch.

  69. Harrison has already been on different teams. A couple years ago he was a Bengal, and was a nonfactor. Plus, the O Line for the Steelers have played against Harrison more than any other team in the league. This might wind up being more of a liability for BB than a help. Especially if Bill is after hints to Butlers disguised blitz packages. All they have find is switch it up from what it was when Harrison was playing. Misinformation is more detrimental than bad info.

  72. Harrison gets ~40 more snaps in his career and a chance to make them count and leave with another ring. Sounds like this will be fun to watch.

  73. Just in AFCCG Tom Brady is 3-0 with a 71% completion percentage for 706 yards 5 TD’s and 0 INT’s with a rating of 118. Yeah, they signed Harrison for the intel on the Steelers defense. Like they can’t pick them apart without the intel. 2 of those games happened before TB12 became the best QB in the game and in Pittsburgh. In last years AFCCG TB12 went 32 for 42 with a 76% completion percentage for 384 yards and 3 TD’s an 0 INT’s for a rating of 127.5. But this year will be different so says Steelers fans, LOL!

  74. The Pats need help getting after the QB and getting off the field on third down. Take some HGH and get in there JH.

  75. tylawspick6 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm
    Chess vs checkers…..Greatest GM ever. Has been obvious for years. Culture, maturity, salary allocation to which positions, does matter.

    Pitt’s LBs absolutely blow, but this guy will need to be ok with only really playing on 3rd and longs.

    —————————-

    Thanks for the Troll Trivia…

  77. eddyjf says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    This just shows the Patriots brilliance. They are the first team ever to sign a player of a team they might play. Wonder why no one ever thought of that.

    ———————-

    Most teams spend to the cap inn Sept. Not BB.

    So, yes, in a way, their belief in keep about 5-7 mil in “operating costs” is unique, where he makes trades and has a gazillion street signings, more than any other GM in cap era history.

    Enjoy!

    PS Your jealousy is a delight.

  78. Did someone comment “The Pats gaming the system’?

    Well, the Steelers cut him, the other 31 teams did not claim him, he now is free to sign with whom he chooses. If he wants to play football he is going to sign w/ a team with whom is in the playoffs and with whom he is familiar with them and their potential opponents.

    Did you think he would sign with the Giants?

  79. Why is it Steelers fans use the , “but this guy was injured” every time the Pats beat them? “But, but, our 3rd string long snapper was and backup RB were injured, otherwise we would have beaten youse guys.

  80. God Bless America says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    The Pats just wanted the Steelers playbook.
    ____________________________________________

    It’s been a long injury challenged season, hard to blame them for wanting the laugh

  81. Well, what was speculation an hour ago has become fact. The end result isn’t really much. The Pats got an experienced guy who is well past his prime. However he has what they need, which is a situational guy who can come off the edge 10-15 times a game and get pressure on the QB 3-5 times.

    The Pats picked about a similar over the hill LB in David Harris, and while David has reportedly been an all world teammate; his production on the field has been a disappointment. Not a liability, but not close to what he was.

    Why not cut a guy who you can resign to the PS and see what you got in Harrison. Can’t be worse than what they have.

  82. I am sure the Steelers change their audible calls weekly or at the very least when they are playing an opponent for the 2nd or 3rd time in a season…not sure how much more info they can get from him. The Pats(Brady) have carved our defense up pretty good the last few years so is he really going to tell them something they don’t already know?I see this as a desperation move by NE…they need outside edge rush help and Harrison potentially fits the bill. He should be fresh and we will see how it plays out. As a Steelers fan, I thank him for what he brought to the Burgh and wish him well in his new stop.

  83. seanytheirishman says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Apparently James wants a participation trophy!

    —————————————-

    He signed with the Pats, not the Colts.

    Pats don’t play to the Millennial demographic. The Colts, and all of their participation banners, show us that.

    Enjoy!

  85. Tomlin is a dope… I love James Harrison. I hate what the Steelers did to him and I hate that he signed with the Pats… I understand it though.

  87. tylawspick6 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Most teams spend to the cap inn Sept. Not BB.
    ————————–

    Come on, man. Get real.

  88. With all the past comments about Harrison and the Steelers by the same Patriot fanboys we should start a hypocrites Hall of Shame. Homers are gonna Home….what a bunch of pathetic waffling snowflakes who can’t be taken seriously….sort of reminds of the French and Italian Armies of WW II.

  91. patfanken says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Well, what was speculation an hour ago has become fact. The end result isn’t really much. The Pats got an experienced guy who is well past his prime. However he has what they need, which is a situational guy who can come off the edge 10-15 times a game and get pressure on the QB 3-5 times.

    The Pats picked about a similar over the hill LB in David Harris, and while David has reportedly been an all world teammate; his production on the field has been a disappointment. Not a liability, but not close to what he was.

    Why not cut a guy who you can resign to the PS and see what you got in Harrison. Can’t be worse than what they have.

    ——————

    LOL

    I agreed with everything you wrote, except the Pats undermanned fronts shut the door in the 4th qtr on the overrated Steelers, and then they had 5 sacks on XMas Eve, with some great play from the front.

    Eric Lee has impressed, both Flowers played very well, and Wise/Butler, as rookies play like veterans. VERY impressive.

    Add in Van Noy and Branch in 2 weeks for the postseason, and it’s howdy doody time.

    Sometimes I wonder what pats games my fellow fans watch.

    The inconsistent offense and BRADY is the problem right now. His INT rate has been skyrocketing lately.

  92. What if this is a Trojan Horse situation?

    Pittsburgh lets Harrison — a quintessential Steeler — go, knowing the Pats will pick him up. But make a secret arrangement with Harrison to undermine the Evil Empire the first chance he gets in the playoffs to keep them from even advancing to the Conference Title Game….

    What if???

  93. Lol geeze you guys act like Bill is the first person to sign a player in advance of a game. It’s a smart move to bring on a motivated player who can expect to see limited playing time against a top team that knows their playbook. Every team does this from time to time if they have the roster and cap space. Average move by a great coach.

  94. Chess vs Checkers my behind – here is some algebra!!!

    TB12 + BB = 5 SB Rings
    (Bledsoe, Vinny, Couch, Other QB) + BB = 0 SB rings

    I think what they have accomplished together makes them both the greatest of all time at QB and coach but sooner than later it ends. The end is closer than the beginning NE. Keep believing that it is the “Patriot Way” LOL! it is TB12 + BB. That is the Patriot way! That is playing chess vs checkers. That is all. When it ends ….. then you guys get to be just like every other team. So enjoy, you have had a long and historic run but the end is coming. It happens pretty quickly… 40+ year old QB takes a shot in the back, knee and the next thing you know. Jeff Garcia is your QB. If you are incredibly fortunate you get another great one but more likely than not you get Rich Gannon replaced by Jay Schroeder. You get Payton Manning replaced by Brock Osweiller. As a football fan I envy your teams success but having watched football for almost 40 years get prepared for when it ends.

