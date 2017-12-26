James Harrison visiting Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 2:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t make a waiver claim on James Harrison after the Steelers waived him on Saturday, but they might have some interest in adding him to the roster ahead of the playoffs.

According to multiple reports, Harrison is at Gillette Stadium for a visit with the team on Tuesday.

Harrison played sparingly this year for the Steelers as they went with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree as their top outside linebackers and was a healthy scratch more often than not before getting dropped to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert‘s return to the 53-man roster. The Patriots have seen plenty of Harrison over the years, though, and it wouldn’t be the first time that New England brought in an older player to see if there might be a fit.

Harrison is the oldest defensive player in the league this year and signing him would give the Patriots the oldest player on both sides of the ball with quarterback Tom Brady taking the honors on offense. It could also set him up for a game against his former team should both teams advance to the AFC title game again this year.

Permalink 77 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

77 responses to “James Harrison visiting Patriots

  2. Why would the Patriots not pick him up on waivers and then have him visit? Is there a benefit ($ or something else) to doing it this way for the Patriots?

  11. Marquis Flowers played really well on the outside on Sunday. This would be a depth signing and he’d be a very good situational player. If they sign Harrison, unfortunately that probably means that Kyle Van Noy may not be ready or close to being ready to return.

  16. If JH wasn’t interested he wouldn’t have visited. When the best HC in the history of the game, The Supreme Innovator, The Genius, The Man Who Does More With Less calls, it’s always smart money to make that trip up to Foxborough. Even if he doesn’t sign, I’m sure JH is thinking, “BB reached out to me and wants a sit-down, I gotta make that trip”.

  20. He’s only signing him to gain insight into the Steelers offense and defense. As soon as they have everything they want, they’ll just cut him. He has to know that.

  21. BB will sign him and pick his brain about the Steelers defense. That’s all there is to it.
    —————————————–

    Doesn’t really seem BB has been too befuddled by the Steelers defense thus far.

  23. “usmutts says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    BB will sign him and pick his brain about the Steelers defense. That’s all there is to it.”

    ————————————————————————-

    BB already knows the Pittsburgh defense better than Harrison does.

  24. usmutts says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    BB will sign him and pick his brain about the Steelers defense. That’s all there is to it.

    3 5 Rate This

    Yeah BB has been having such a tough time figuring out that Pittsburgh defense he’s what 11-3 against?

  25. Steeloosers now have former Pats’ RB Ridley, so we get Harrison. Even if James CAN’T play anymore, do you want to be the referee trying to explain your bad call to THAT face?

  26. Bill Belichick….”So James, when Pittsburgh comes out in this formation it’s called….” (long pause), James “oh, that’s called Spider 2 Y Banana!” “Right James!” As Belichick writes down Spider 2 Y Banana…

  28. jrterrier5 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:12 pm
    Why would the Patriots not pick him up on waivers and then have him visit? Is there a benefit ($ or something else) to doing it this way for the Patriots?


    I think more than the financial end the deal is that if they had signed Harrison off waivers they’d have to cut someone to make it work. This way, they can determine if there really is anything left in the tank before they make a decision on signing him. They don’t want to expose a player to waivers off the 53 to take a flyer on a guy who turns out to not be ready.

  30. This is so dirty… no rules against it but very bottom feeder IMO. BB will pick his brain and then discard him. Don’t sign an offer JH, wait to see if another team needs help after next week.

  31. I think the fascination of the PFT geniuses when it comes to BB picking up players is laughable. Sort of remember a couple that didn’t work out. News flash…..he picks up every player who clears waivers.

  32. usmutts says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    BB will sign him and pick his brain about the Steelers defense. That’s all there is to it.

    ——————-
    You gotta think by this point BB already knows all there is to know about the Steelers Defense.

  34. “why wouldnt the patriots pick him up on waivers?”

    there is probably a portion of his contract that was guaranteed and the pats didnt want to pay it.

  35. 32 teams passed on him. I find it highly unlikely the Pats sign him. They likely just want to chat to see if there is any outside (non-physical) benefit of signing him. He looked like a shell of himself the few times he got on the field, so the only benefit to the PAts would be play knowledge.

  36. jrterrier5 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:12 pm
    Why would the Patriots not pick him up on waivers and then have him visit? Is there a benefit ($ or something else) to doing it this way for the Patriots?

    —————-
    Because letting waivers go by they are no longer required to take on his contract. Unless ither teams are thinking of outbidding them they can get him for less. Also for them there is not a heck of a difference between their turn on the waiver wire and after the waiver wire.

    What would be interesting would be if Zpittsburgh startied bidding to drive up the price. Or if the Pats thought Pittsburghs pkan was to release him then pick him back up for less mobey maybe they would consider driving up the price. I hope he is not just getting kicked around as a paen in such a game, thats harsh, but I cant rule it out.

  37. Tomlin and Pegula just blamed Riveron overturning calls in the Patriots favor for players wanting to get cut and sign with the Patriots.

  38. jrterrier5 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:12 pm
    Why would the Patriots not pick him up on waivers and then have him visit? Is there a benefit ($ or something else) to doing it this way for the Patriots?

    ————–
    If they claimed him on waivers, they need to take his contract as well, not big money but had another year on it. Once waivers are cleared Pitt owns any dead money and he is free and clear to work out a brand new deal.

  39. “Marquis Flowers played really well on the outside on Sunday. This would be a depth signing and he’d be a very good situational player. If they sign Harrison, unfortunately that probably means that Kyle Van Noy may not be ready or close to being ready to return.”

    No, they are very thin at the end of the line at this point.

  40. Usmutt: why would Bill need to “pick his brain” regarding the Steeler defense? The Super Bowl champions are 11-2 with TB12 playing against the Steelers. I would guess it would be a pretty short conversation!

  42. Dang. Looks like the deal is done pending physical. Guess I better retire my Grandpa Jimmy jokes even though they fit! 🙂

  44. finzfan49 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    This is so dirty… no rules against it but very bottom feeder IMO. BB will pick his brain and then discard him. Don’t sign an offer JH, wait to see if another team needs help after next week.
    ——————————————————————————————————-
    What exactly is “bottom feeder” about it? The guy cleared waivers so no team – including the Dolphins – claimed him. He’s a free agent now and can sign anywhere. Certainly for a guy like Harrison it make more sense to sign for a contender if that is an option, so I’m sure he’d consider any team in the playoffs.

    As for the notion that BB claims a guy just to pick his brain – can you cite a single example of a guy he picked up in that scenario and then shipped straight back out? They said the same thing about the Pats signing Eric Lee off the Bills practice squad right before the Bills game. But then Lee played extensive snaps in many games, so clearly NE actually wanted him.

  46. Don’t do it James. Stay true to yourself.
    Don’t fall under the influence of the evil force
    of the Hoddie and the Dark Side.

  47. jrterrier5 says:

    December 26, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Why would the Patriots not pick him up on waivers and then have him visit? Is there a benefit ($ or something else) to doing it this way for the Patriots?

    16

    24

    Because BB and the Patriots only want him for the 2017 season…Its a win win for the player and the Patriots. They get a big body who can help set the edge in there defense.

  49. usmutts says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    BB will sign him and pick his brain about the Steelers defense. That’s all there is to it.

    ————

    Why……do they can lay 70 on them?

  50. thinredline69 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    How is Tomlin going to look if Belichick brings in Harrison and he has an impact.
    ——————————

    How did he look after Blount had an impact? Like that.

  52. Talk about a huge nothing-burger that just has the Pats fans drooling because they have nothing better to do; this is it. There are reasons Deebo has not played hardly at all. Watt is younger and can cover pass plays; Deebo can’t. And Deebo does not play special teams. And as for leadership, as noted by Ben Roethlisberger yesterday, Harrison is a quite guy in the locker room.

  55. mmack66 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:11 pm
    thinredline69 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    How is Tomlin going to look if Belichick brings in Harrison and he has an impact.
    ——————————

    How did he look after Blount had an impact? Like that.

    Blount didn’t want to play second fiddle to the future of the franchise (bell) and behaved in a way that would cause ANY player to be released from ANY team, and most likely already knew his destination before he caused the Steelers to fire him. The Steelers don’t tolerate any behavior that would be detrimental to the team, and so (as a steelers fan) I was more than pleased to see that dude go, and a lot more suspicious that BB and Blount had it planned te entire way.

  57. Remember the time Jeff Spicoli totaled Ridgemont HS linebacker Charles Jefferson’s new camaro and blamed it The Lincoln HS football team? This is going to be uglier than that.

  59. Silverback the Secret Saboteur…

    He will surreptitiously filter evil hoodie’s game plans back to Pittsburgh, “accidently” take out Brady in practice, and be back in Black n Gold next season.

    Bwa ha ha…

  60. I do not think he has much in the tank but as a pure pass rusher in situational football he may just have enough to get through the play-offs and help in an area injuries are pretty bad. You can never have too much pass rush.

  62. How is Tomlin going to look if Belichick brings in Harrison and he has an impact.
    ——————————

    How did he look after Blount had an impact? Like that.

    Blount didn’t want to play second fiddle to the future of the franchise (bell) and behaved in a way that would cause ANY player to be released from ANY team, and most likely already knew his destination before he caused the Steelers to fire him. The Steelers don’t tolerate any behavior that would be detrimental to the team, and so (as a steelers fan) I was more than pleased to see that dude go, and a lot more suspicious that BB and Blount had it planned te entire way.

    ————

    Yes Blount left the field and took a fit, but this really resulted from his influence on Bell. It was right after the pot bust. Tomlin could have suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team, but we all know Tomlin isn’t really that big on team discipline. So, he had him cut and lost to him in the playoffs. Tomlin is a dope, plain and simple.

  63. truesob1 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Blount didn’t want to play second fiddle to the future of the franchise (bell) and behaved in a way that would cause ANY player to be released from ANY team, and most likely already knew his destination before he caused the Steelers to fire him. The Steelers don’t tolerate any behavior that would be detrimental to the team, and so (as a steelers fan) I was more than pleased to see that dude go, and a lot more suspicious that BB and Blount had it planned te entire way.
    ————————

    Well, if BB and Blount had it planned the whole way, they also had the rest of the league in on it, since they all passed on Blount.

    But hey, it’s the Patriots, so it sounds better to tin foil it.

    And if the Steelers really didn’t tolerate behavior that was detrimental to the team, Bell and Bryant would be gone as well.

  64. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Now that is just a stupid comment after watching the Pats need help from a ref to win….stop with the dumb comments.
    ————————-

    The refs didn’t win that game for the Patriots, Big Ben and the rest of the Steelers did that all on their own, because they lacked the mental fortitude to overcome that play.

  65. Moudabo says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:06 pm
    Don’t do it James. Stay true to yourself.
    Don’t fall under the influence of the evil force
    of the Hoddie and the Dark Side.

    Please,

    I don’t know which is funnier, Pat fans accepting a guy they were convinced was on steroids or pitt fans heads blowing up bc deebo is a traitor or #deebogate truthers?I don’t judge him for having been a zealous steeler. That’s his job.

    If BB believes he can help, he’ll be here. Or maybe Tomlin cut him so he could feed NE bad intel? So much fun!

  66. So now Pats fans just love this guy..when they’ve been personally trashing him for years? Ok I get it

  68. He’d be a perfect fit in New England. He would tow the line just like other rough on the edges veterans have done in New England. And he’d probably make a couple big plays in every game for them, too, which is all they would need out of him.

  69. When last season ended the Pats top 3 LB’s were Hightower, McClellen, and Kyle Van Noy. McClellen never made it back. Hightower went on IR after game 5. And Van Noy hasn’t played for the last month. So yes, when a LB become available the Pats are going to look at them, even a very old one.

    IF the Pats sign him, it will be for very specific situations. James can still bring some heat from the edge. The Pats aren’t that good off the edge. It’s just that simple. If Harrison can give the Pats 10=15 hard rushes off the edge for this playoff season, then he’d be a nice pick up.

  70. To all of you geniuses who think that doubleB would bring in a player just for intel on another team, how long have you been watching this team? In 2014, the Colts signed Deion Branch late in the season. When Belichick asked if he was concerned that Branch might provide intel he replied,

    “I think that’s way overrated. A lot of times the information in those situations is misinformation,” the coach continued. “There’s things that change from when the person was — and I’m not saying in any particular circumstance, just in general — a lot of times players come in from another team tells you this is what they do, this is their call, this is this, this is that, and then it turns out that’s not really what it really is.”

    Search: belichick picking up players for info

  71. The refs didn’t win that game for the Patriots, Big Ben and the rest of the Steelers did that all on their own, because they lacked the mental fortitude to overcome that play.

    Just what I expected from someone lacking the fortitude to view things without the homers bias…..the truth hurts…suckaaa

  73. walker1191 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:05 pm
    finzfan49 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    This is so dirty… no rules against it but very bottom feeder IMO. BB will pick his brain and then discard him. Don’t sign an offer JH, wait to see if another team needs help after next week.
    ——————————————————————————————————-
    What exactly is “bottom feeder” about it? The guy cleared waivers so no team – including the Dolphins – claimed him. He’s a free agent now and can sign anywhere. Certainly for a guy like Harrison it make more sense to sign for a contender if that is an option, so I’m sure he’d consider any team in the playoffs.

    As for the notion that BB claims a guy just to pick his brain – can you cite a single example of a guy he picked up in that scenario and then shipped straight back out? They said the same thing about the Pats signing Eric Lee off the Bills practice squad right before the Bills game. But then Lee played extensive snaps in many games, so clearly NE actually wanted him.

    —————-
    I cant even cite an example of BB not already having the Steeler defense figured out without outside help.

  74. AtheistsareIdiots says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    So now Pats fans just love this guy..when they’ve been personally trashing him for years? Ok I get it
    ———————

    Sure, just like a fan of Dolphins would if their team signed Brady.

  75. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Just what I expected from someone lacking the fortitude to view things without the homers bias…..the truth hurts…suckaaa
    ———————

    Again, not a Patriots fan. As for lacking fortitude and being a homer, you’re the one always trying to defend the Steelers, like it was your job.

  77. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm
    The refs didn’t win that game for the Patriots, Big Ben and the rest of the Steelers did that all on their own, because they lacked the mental fortitude to overcome that play.

    Just what I expected from someone lacking the fortitude to view things without the homers bias…..the truth hurts…suckaaa
    ————-
    i agree the Pats did not win that game it was gifted to them. But it was not the refs that gifted it, it was Tomlin. He hurts that team. With the talent on that roster they should be sitting above the Pats, this is not even the first year they should have. But they dont because Tomlin has a lot of stupid lapses. Just not a thinker that guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!