James Harrison visiting Patriots

The Patriots didn’t make a waiver claim on James Harrison after the Steelers waived him on Saturday, but they might have some interest in adding him to the roster ahead of the playoffs.

According to multiple reports, Harrison is at Gillette Stadium for a visit with the team on Tuesday.

Harrison played sparingly this year for the Steelers as they went with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree as their top outside linebackers and was a healthy scratch more often than not before getting dropped to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert‘s return to the 53-man roster. The Patriots have seen plenty of Harrison over the years, though, and it wouldn’t be the first time that New England brought in an older player to see if there might be a fit.

Harrison is the oldest defensive player in the league this year and signing him would give the Patriots the oldest player on both sides of the ball with quarterback Tom Brady taking the honors on offense. It could also set him up for a game against his former team should both teams advance to the AFC title game again this year.