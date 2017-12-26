Jerry Jones reiterates that Jason Garrett is safe

Getty Images

Plenty of Cowboys fans may want a new coach, but the guy who signs the checks is the only one with a vote. And his vote is to stay the course with Jason Garrett.

“His job is not an issue here at all,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not in the Cowboys’ best interest right now to be considering a coaching change.”

Whether it’s in the organization’s best interests presents a subject on which reasonable minds may differ. Garrett has a record of 67-55 since taking over when Jones fired Wade Phillips during the 2010 season, after insisting that Phillips wouldn’t be fired during the season. But the Cowboys have been to the playoffs only twice in seven full seasons under Garrett, and the NFC title-game drought stands at 22 years and counting. That doesn’t compare well to other national brands (Patriots, Steelers, Packers) that are routinely in the hunt.

But there’s a certain symbiosis between Jones and Garrett. Garrett, like Tony Soprano in Season One, is willing to let Jones think he runs the show, like Uncle June. Jones, after tolerating credit-claiming outsized personalities like Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells since buying the team 28 years ago, wants a guy who is content to simply coach.

Surely, there are flaws. The coaching staff relies too inflexibly on system, and they struggle to make in-game adjustments, as proven this year most noticeably when they failed to make changes as Falcons pass rusher Adrian Clayborn sacked Dak Prescott over and over again. Multiple blown halftime leads underscore the fact that the Cowboys aren’t changing things up enough to take advantage of what the other team is doing, and to prevent the other team from taking advantage of what they’re doing.

Some have suggested that Garrett would find an instant demand for his services if Jones were to fire him. While that may be accurate, consider this: When his original four-year deal expired after the 2014 season, Garrett didn’t become the focal point of a land rush.

In two years, he’ll be a free agent again, barring a new deal. If Jones remains completely sold on Garrett, maybe Jones should sign him to an extension now, before he inches toward another shot at the open market.