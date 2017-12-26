Jerry Jones reiterates that Jason Garrett is safe

Plenty of Cowboys fans may want a new coach, but the guy who signs the checks is the only one with a vote. And his vote is to stay the course with Jason Garrett.

His job is not an issue here at all,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not in the Cowboys’ best interest right now to be considering a coaching change.”

Whether it’s in the organization’s best interests presents a subject on which reasonable minds may differ. Garrett has a record of 67-55 since taking over when Jones fired Wade Phillips during the 2010 season, after insisting that Phillips wouldn’t be fired during the season. But the Cowboys have been to the playoffs only twice in seven full seasons under Garrett, and the NFC title-game drought stands at 22 years and counting. That doesn’t compare well to other national brands (Patriots, Steelers, Packers) that are routinely in the hunt.

But there’s a certain symbiosis between Jones and Garrett. Garrett, like Tony Soprano in Season One, is willing to let Jones think he runs the show, like Uncle June. Jones, after tolerating credit-claiming outsized personalities like Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells since buying the team 28 years ago, wants a guy who is content to simply coach.

Surely, there are flaws. The coaching staff relies too inflexibly on system, and they struggle to make in-game adjustments, as proven this year most noticeably when they failed to make changes as Falcons pass rusher Adrian Clayborn sacked Dak Prescott over and over again. Multiple blown halftime leads underscore the fact that the Cowboys aren’t changing things up enough to take advantage of what the other team is doing, and to prevent the other team from taking advantage of what they’re doing.

Some have suggested that Garrett would find an instant demand for his services if Jones were to fire him. While that may be accurate, consider this: When his original four-year deal expired after the 2014 season, Garrett didn’t become the focal point of a land rush.

In two years, he’ll be a free agent again, barring a new deal. If Jones remains completely sold on Garrett, maybe Jones should sign him to an extension now, before he inches toward another shot at the open market.

  2. Garrett would be okay to continue running the overall show, but he could use some fresh blood with his coordinators, specifically on offense.

  6. Jerry loves sock puppets and Garett is the epitome of sock puppets. Just like in business, yes men do what they’re told and don’t deviate from orders no matter what. That’s why you don’t see adjustments from the Cowboys coaching staff even when blatantly obvious. The Cowboys will never be anything more than an overrated, mediocre team while Jerry lives. It’s just that simple.

  9. Here is a question? What quality coach would want to deal with Jerruah? This is exactly playing like Al Davis and his Raiders. AL won tons of games in the early 60’s till the mid 80’s and only had 2-3 coaches in a 20 plus year period. Than the late 80’s happened and he went all whacadoo and no real coach would touch that team. Gruden fell into his lap only to trade him for 1st round draft pics that AL wasted on his speedsters that sucked. Jerry Jones is doing the same crap. Sad that those players that grew up in Texas actually want to play for the Cowboys,like Earl Thomas. Don’t worry eventually AL ran every credible football player and staff member off, Jerry will too. So once again who would want to deal with Jerruah?

  10. garrett seems like a fine man who is in the wrong profession. i guess jones feels that a more assertive coach would not tolerate the foolish meddling.

  11. So it is either time to fire Garrett or extend him???

    As much as I love binary outcomes, there is a third possibility: Let the guy do his job for another year under the current contract.

    That gives Garrett a strong incentive to improve the record in 2018. If he doesn’t, Jones will have a year to shop for his next coach. If Garrett wins, Jones has a “is the view worth the climb?” decision to make on the extension.

    I agree with the point about Dallas being too predictable and scheme oriented. If they fire Garrett, they might want to hire a HC with defensive background (Jim Schwartz?) and bring in a fresh perspective to run the offense.

  13. I’m sure this news was celebrated by every team in the NFCE, the rest of the NFL, and every AFC team that plays the Cowboys in the future. “the Clapper is back.”

  21. Garrett has two years remaining on his contract for $12 million, or $6 million a year. No other team would pay Garrett anywhere near that much money, even if one was desperate or stupid enough to hire him as a head coach.

