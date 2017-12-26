Jim Caldwell: There isn’t anything we excelled at this year

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 1:49 PM EST
Lions brass didn’t offer any comment on head coach Jim Caldwell’s future after the team was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday and Caldwell said he wasn’t going to “defend myself” when he was asked about the possibility of being fired when the year comes to an end.

Caldwell said Tuesday that’s “nothing changed” and that “everybody gets evaluated” when a season comes to an end. Caldwell did share some of his own evaluations of why the team fell short of making the playoffs this year.

“There hasn’t been anything across the board that we’ve been good at. The best way to probably tell you that you can an indication of where we are, the great thing about the National Football League is all you have do is look at your record,” Caldwell said, via ESPN.com. “And we’re just a little bit above average and a little bit above average is not good enough.You know, there are no bowl games in this league. And so we got to get better. We got to get better in every area. It’s a team sport. There’s not anything that we just absolutely excelled at all across the board.”

Caldwell said he wasn’t going to defend himself and those comments back that up as they fall short of a ringing endorsement for the job he did during the 2017 season. If the Lions decision makers draw the same conclusions, there will likely be someone else trying to achieve excellence come 2018.

  3. It’s refreshing to have a coach who isn’t inclined to blow smoke up the *sses of reporters. He’s at least honest about it all, even if he probably will get fired. They’re mediocre, in all facets of the game (although I might give Prater a bump, even with the miss, as he is consistent otherwise).

  6. Thanks Jim for wasting four more years of my life with your uninspired, mediocre team. Congratulations, you swindled the Fords like so many before you. Let’s guess who will lead us through another four years of misery..Jeff Fisher? Norv Turner? Marvin Lewis?

    I disagree. Caldwell has done a heck of a job mismanaging game situations, not challenging crucial plays and looking completely dumbfounded while roaming the sideline during games.

  10. It is what it is with the Lions who are perinneal losers and are still haunted by the 0-16 2008 season. The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl. That says it all.

  11. It all leads back to coaching with that team. The talent is there. They have a half a dozen guys who are all pro, but no one can get it out of the players. Soft coaching and an ingrained attitude that urgency isn’t important.

    The Lions should have been contenders the past 4 years, not what they turned into.

  12. If you could combine the Lions offense (all pass, can’t run) with the Bears offense (all run, can’t pass), you’d have an NFC North champion. If Caldwell takes the axe on Black Monday it will be because of the Lions’ inability to support Stafford with a run game more than anything else.

  14. I’m glad to see that I am the most hated of the Viking and Packer trolls on here! Bring on the Bears trolls next! lol

    At times, Caldwell’s calm demeanor was an asset to the team, but (as Sunday’s game proved) come crunch time he just couldn’t get the job done more often than not. I appreciate that he has brought some stability to the team, but it’s time to get a new HC who will take the great talent we have to the next level.

    Still #OnePride!

