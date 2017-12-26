John Harbaugh not happy with change in game time

December 26, 2017
The NFL tried to create the most balanced and competitively-relevant schedule for Sunday’s regular-season finale. That doesn’t mean everyone is happy with the outcome.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, for instance, isn’t pleased that his team’s home game against the Bengals has been moved from 1:00 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET.

I don’t think the NFL did us any favors by moving it back,” Harbaugh said Tuesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “But they don’t care about us. So we just have to care about ourselves. We have to take care of our own business. That goes for our team, for our fans and for our city. Let’s go win the football game.”

Harbaugh’s concern is that the later start time could result in more no-shows, a dynamic the team recently attributed to anthem protests.

“I don’t know what their considerations are at the league office, and why they do what they do,” Harbaugh said. “I really don’t care, other than the fact that I hope our fans are OK with it. I hope they’re into it. I hope people get there. The people who have plans, I hope they give their tickets to someone else so they get there. I want the place to be packed and loud.”

The league moved multiple games with potential playoff implications to 4:25 p.m. ET, so that all of the relevant if-this-team-wins-and-that-team-loses permutations would play out at the same time. Only seven games will be played at 1:00 p.m. ET; the other nine each will start at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For the Ravens, the competition among them, the Titans, the Chargers, and the Bills for the two AFC wild-card berths resulted in all four games being played at the same time.

Of course, the other games aren’t relevant to the Ravens unless and until they lose to the Bengals, since a win puts Baltimore in. Harbaugh likely thinks the chance of a win are greater at 1:00 p.m. ET, since that would also present a greater chance that the crowd will be large and loud.

It still could have been worse; the Ravens could have been tapped to play at 8:30 p.m. ET. But the league wisely decided to put no one in that spot, since none of the games presents a playoff play-in scenario independent of the outcomes from earlier games.

56 responses to "John Harbaugh not happy with change in game time

  3. Also, I’m pretty sure there’s a certain coach in this league that is always saying “worry about the things you can control”. Instead of dropping sound bites to your in house media members, why not break down Bengals games from early on this season…may pick up a small play or two they use in key situations that could come up.

    Nah, you’re right, use the rest of the week to complain that your very average team isn’t in the playoffs yet and the league is making it harder on you… I’m sure that will help secure the victory!

  4. Really? This is your complaint? Something that *might* impact some small portion of the people who were planning to come to the game.

    Harbaugh Family Christmas:

    Jim: I can find the smallest, irrevelant detail to complain over.
    John: Hold my beer.

  7. He’s right on point. The NFL/Kraft hates the Ravens. Just look at their schedule for the past 6 seasons.

  8. . . . trying to recall a time when at least one of the Harbaugh’s wasn’t crying about something.

  14. I’m having a hard time understanding how moving the game from early afternoon to late afternoon affects them. If anything, I would imagine that folks who go to church would be more interested because they wouldn’t have to miss morning service. Can someone clue me in as to why this is an issue?

  15. That’s a legitimate concern. Why not split the difference and play all of the games at the same time, 3PM Eastern? One start time, known months in advance, solves all of those competitive problems. So why not? Oh, money …

  16. What a whining baby. This is a non issue. if you’re having that much trouble getting your fans to a game then maybe it’s time to look in the mirror. That might be the problem.

  18. The “anthem protests”. STOP IT. Other than that, Harbaugh is and always has been a gigantic whinebag. You could gift him and every member of the Ravens organization with coats crafted from the hides of unicorns and he’d complain they were white instead of in the team colors.

  23. “It still could have been worse; the Ravens could have been tapped to play at 8:30 p.m. ET. But the league wisely decided to put no one in that spot, since…”

    …it’s freakin New Years Eve and everyone in the ET zone is already out partying instead of watching the game on TV and making money for the NFL.

  25. The reputation of the person making the comments aside, he does make a valid point. I understand why the NFL does flex games but it is another example of them giving a middle finger to the fans. I bought tickets to a Vikings game a few years ago when they became available. It was a late December game and in the week leading up to kick-off there was talk of it being flexed to a 7:20 game. Being I live four hours from Minneapolis, I would have had to either sell my tickets or seriously alter my schedule (day off work, hotel etc,).

  26. notenoughrings says:
    December 26, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Is there any coach in the NFL who complains more than this guy about being stiffed by the world?
    —————————————————————————————————————
    Harbaugh takes the cake.

    Criticizes the Pats for using the rules to their advantage on the eligible / ineligible receiver plays, then goes ahead and uses the rules to his advantage with the blatant intentional holding against Cincinnati knowing a game can end on an offensive penalty.

  27. Ravens fans may not show, titans fans if trends continue won’t show. The one thing you can count on john is raiders fans turning that soccer stadium in la into a sea of black. It is gonna be a quite the message to the league on the their recent relocation approvals

  28. I agree it will result in more no shows I was planning on going to the game before they were flexed to 430. But I also have plans foe new years that can’t be flexed.

  30. I’m a Ravens fan, and even I think he is stretching it here. Being a World Cup fanatic, I understand the need to put the last games in the group stage at the same time. This move by the NFL just makes sense. I’m fact, I praise them for giving up $$$ to have no Sunday night game.

  31. Also not mentioned is the short turn around for the wild card game which will probably be on Saturday, teams are creatures of habit and coaches have every minute preplanned.

  32. It’s hard to believe that Brian Billick & John Harbaugh both won a Super Bowl with the Ravens with the likes of Trent Dilfer and Joe Flacco.

  34. The Chargers need a ton of help to get into the playoffs, so they move three eastcoast games to 4:25 on New Years Eve to accommodate the LA Chargers, brillant! Harbaugh is right. The NFL screwed close to 200,000 paying fans on the eastcoast to boost their TV ratings. It’s easy to talk about wanting to enhance the stadium experience for fans and and another thing to do it. This is a prime example…TV first, local fans a distant second.

  36. December 26, 2017 at 1:38 pm
    Chargers cannot play 10 am in California John, get over it.
    ————————-

    why should we care about the Chargers?

    Meanwhile, How many TDs have to be scored about NE before they count?

    It’s clear where NFL loyalty lies.

  38. Exactly which part of the Ravens schedule over the last six years is discretionary on part of the league, let alone Robert Kraft?

    Schedules are set via a formula that predetermines 14 of the 16 games played each year.

    Each team plays the other three teams in its own division twice, all four teams from a single division in the AFC once, all four teams from a single division in the NFC once, and two additional intraconference games based on the standings from the previous season. That last item actually ensures that the Patriots have drawn the most difficult “strength of schedule” over the last 6 years, since they are the only team that has won its division each year. The Ravens, with only 2 division titles, are middle of the pack.

  40. The NFL doesn’t care about its fans. If I bought tickets for a 1 PM game, that’s when I expect the game to begin unless some unforeseen circumstance caused the game to be pushed back. On that day, I’m getting ready to attend a New Year’s Eve party by no later than 7 PM. The game won’t end until at least 7:30 then it’ll probably take another hour or so to get home.

  41. Another ploy by Hairbaugh to motivate his team. I thought Baltimore fans were the best what does a late game do the effects them so much.

  43. johnodocks says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:53 pm
    The NFL doesn’t care about its fans. If I bought tickets for a 1 PM game, that’s when I expect the game to begin unless some unforeseen circumstance caused the game to be pushed back. On that day, I’m getting ready to attend a New Year’s Eve party by no later than 7 PM. The game won’t end until at least 7:30 then it’ll probably take another hour or so to get home.
    —————-
    “If” you were a true “Fan” of your team, then you would have a great start to your New Years Eve. Also. what are you 80, nothing happens at a New Years eve party until after 10:00 pm…

  46. “If” you were a true “Fan” of your team, then you would have a great start to your New Years Eve. Also. what are you 80, nothing happens at a New Years eve party until after 10:00 pm…
    ——————————————————————-
    How is it a great start to my New Year’s Eve having to rush around? A great start would be a starting when it was scheduled to start. I don’t know what kind of lame New Year’s Eve parties you’ve attended but the ones I’ve attended get kicked up well before 10 PM.

  47. It’s going to be a logistical nightmare in Baltimore NYE. The stadium is walking distance to downtown Harbor Place where they shut the streets down early for the fireworks celebration.

  48. vaphinfan says:
    December 26, 2017 at 1:33 pm
    He’s right on point. The NFL/Kraft hates the Ravens. Just look at their schedule for the past 6 seasons.

    ————————-

    What’s your point? The schedule is based on a formula. The only thing the league decides is when teams play but are you really crying about that? Every team gets scheduling that’s not ideal, i.e., 3 road games in a row, or playing Monday night and then playing an early game the next week vs. a team which played Thursday, etc.

  52. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    So why didn’t the NFL flex the late games to the 1pm slot?
    ——————————————————————————————–
    Because the late game is inLA, and to flex it to 1 PM means it would be at 10 AM on the west coast.

  53. “Man, this guy will literally cry about anything and everything…

    Stop acting like such a whiny britch…”

    Perfectly describes every delusional Patriots fan in existence. Crying about perceived victimhood incessantly while pretending they had a part in the “accomplishments”* of a cheating football team they are not on.

  54. Harbaugh is complaining…again…about a perceived slight. It is National Whiners Day today. Coincidence? I think not…

  56. It might help them – the crowd we be more lubricated by 4:30. Its only the youths going these days as all the old goats are still upset about the anthem

