Landon Collins dubs Eli Apple “a cancer”

It may not have escalated quickly, but it definitely escalated.

A week after saying the Giants cornerback Eli Apple “needs to grow up,” Giants safety Landon Collins went all in against the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, dubbing Apple “a cancer.”

“There is only one corner who needs to grow up and we all know who that is,” Collins said during a visit to 98.7 FM in New York, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Rodgers-Cromarie] and [Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. That first pick. . . . He’s a cancer.”

Apple has largely disappeared from view in recent weeks, after he seemed to be giving less than full effort, to say the least, in consecutive losses to the Rams and 49ers. Collins said earlier this month that he spoke to Apple about improving his performances, and Apple quickly denied that those discussions ever happened.

Apple dressed but didn’t play at all on Sunday against the Cardinals in Arizona, site of a franchise record 13th loss of the year.