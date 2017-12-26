Landon Collins dubs Eli Apple “a cancer”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2017, 5:59 PM EST
Getty Images

It may not have escalated quickly, but it definitely escalated.

A week after saying the Giants cornerback Eli Appleneeds to grow up,” Giants safety Landon Collins went all in against the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, dubbing Apple “a cancer.”

“There is only one corner who needs to grow up and we all know who that is,” Collins said during a visit to 98.7 FM in New York, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Rodgers-Cromarie] and [Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. That first pick. . . . He’s a cancer.”

Apple has largely disappeared from view in recent weeks, after he seemed to be giving less than full effort, to say the least, in consecutive losses to the Rams and 49ers. Collins said earlier this month that he spoke to Apple about improving his performances, and Apple quickly denied that those discussions ever happened.

Apple dressed but didn’t play at all on Sunday against the Cardinals in Arizona, site of a franchise record 13th loss of the year.

20 responses to “Landon Collins dubs Eli Apple “a cancer”

  4. Holding machine. Don’t know why he was picked in the first place.

    He needs to grow up but mama’s boys never grow up. Strange dudes.

    Nothing more important than pleasing mama. Good luck future Mrs. Apple, you’ll always be #2.

  6. I am not a Giants fan.
    I am not an Eli Apple fan.
    Yet I see a young man who needs to mature, but who has also had a lot going on in his personal life. Not everyone responds positively to criticism – especially if aired out within earshot of the person it is directed towards. If this was to happen within an office environment, then I assure you there would be a member of HR soon dealing with EVERYONE involved. These are things that need to be discussed privately for the protection of the individual, and the protection of management.
    It’s great that Apple’s teammates have wanted to help him, and for many 22 year olds that would be appreciated. However, when someone is dealing with personal issues – and having a parent who you are very close to having to have surgery obviously counts – then don’t expect them to respond as you or others would.
    Perhaps a change of scenery would do Apple the world of good, but having your teammate talk negatively about you to the press isn’t going to help anyone. Let’s face it, if you and I were coworkers and I went to other members of your team and badmouthed you, then you as that individual will have rights to protect you. If I were to go direct to the press and badmouth you, then not only would you have rights to protect you, but your employer will also have rights.

    Now it maybe end up being that Apple isn’t a great guy or hard worker… I don’t know as I don’t work with him. All I know is that airing out your dirty laundry to the world rarely achieves anything positive!

  11. Isithockeyseason, I’m assuming hes saying he doesn’t think apple should have been drafted, mama’s boys are weird, and his future wife better get used to being the #2 woman in eli’s life, behind eli’s mother.

  12. Poor choice of words given the man’s mother is actually battling cancer. My guess is Eli is not in a good place mentally due to what his family is going through. Landon Collins needs to show a little more compassion and be a little more understanding.

  15. A few points to consider…

    Pretty much all of us are aware of the saying that one should praise someone in public and criticize them in private.

    Pro sports have been under the microscope for so long now. 24/7 media, social media and the like.

    If you’re a corner out on an island and you get burned for a TD, everyone watching the game sees it.

    Players in junior high and high school and college KNOW that pro athletes are talked about ad nauseum. And not all of that talk is nice talk about a player.

    Many of these SAME young players in the NFL right NOW also spoke out about and against players just a few years ago, but now that the shoe is on the other foot…

    In such a public facing job and one that pays millions, you better have thick skin or else. There is no way around getting criticized. Talking heads, media and so many fans.

    If a player can’t figure out a way to deal effectively with that, even from his teammates, then he might need to find another job, like in an office where they won’t criticize you in public.

    No one has to play pro sports. Many good things come from playing pro sports, but many bad things come along with it too. Gotta take the good with the bad.

  18. As a Giants fan all you can do is hope against hope that he somehow does a tremendous amount of growing up over the next 6 months. I doubt anyone is trading for him and its going to be very hard to swallow cutting the #10 overall pick from only two years ago. Jerry really screwed us in back to back 1st rounds (Flower and Apple). At least he hit on Engram.

    Geesh!!
    Collins was being a leader; he likely thinks EXACTLY like you, and wants Eli OFF the team. This is FOOTBALL> Its SUPPOSED to be “abusive”..a 100% meritocracy that many times rewards those who can INTIMIDATE another. Admittedly that is usually directed at an opponent, but any actual competitor will tell you Collins is controlling what HE can control..either MAKING Eli play or LEAVE

  20. Rotten Apple spoils the bushel

    Apple does not fall far from the D

    An Apple a day keeps the wins on Sunday away

    Quick, someone give me a job writing headlines in New York

