Lions place Don Barclay on injured reserve with a concussion

Getty Images

Don Barclay started at right guard and played every snap of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He had three penalties in the fourth quarter and admits he lost track of the snap count on one false start.

Barclay developed concussion-like symptoms after finishing the game, the third Lions offensive lineman to play every snap and later show up with a brain injury.

The Lions placed Barclay on injured reserve Tuesday. Barclay, in his first season in Detroit after four seasons in Green Bay, played in three games this season with the one start.

T.J. Lang missed a game a Week 10 game against the Bengals with a concussion after playing every snap the previous week against the Packers. Travis Swanson remains in concussion protocol after showing concussion symptoms following the December 10 game against the Buccaneers.

The Lions promoted tight end Hakeem Valles from the practice squad to take Barclay’s roster spot.

Valles signed with Detroit’s practice squad in September after the Cardinals waived him. He appeared in 11 games with Arizona last season, playing primarily on special teams.

Detroit also announced it signed Brandon Barnes to the practice squad.