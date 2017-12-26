Matt Longacre headed to injured reserve

Getty Images

The Rams are placing outside linebacker Matt Longacre on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday.

“[It’s] unfortunate that we’re not going to have him because of what he’s meant to our team,” McVay said, via Dan Greenspan of the Associated Press.

Longacre has a back injury that kept him out of the Rams’ 27-23 victory over Tennessee. He played in 14 games this season.

The third-year pro made 23 tackles and 5.5 sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Longacre will become a restricted free agent in the offseason.