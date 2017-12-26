Mike Tomlin “not speculating” about James Harrison return

Getty Images

Linebacker James Harrison went unclaimed on waivers after the Steelers dropped him on Saturday in order to make room for the return of right tackle Marcus Gilbert from his suspension.

Harrison had not played much this year — 40 snaps in five games — but center Maurkice Pouncey said after Monday’s game that Harrison “was the guy helping us out along the way” as veteran presence around the team. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger added that it was “hard to lose him” and those sentiments have led some to wonder if Harrison might be back.

They’re free to wonder, but coach Mike Tomlin said he won’t deal with the hypotheticals.

“I’m not speculating, guys. … It’s just life in football. Sometimes you’ve got to make tough decisions,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.”

The Steelers were open about their plan to have Harrison as a fallback option this year and it’s not one they’ve had to use with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree holding things down at outside linebacker. With their season continuing into the playoffs, they may still want that option but it remains to be seen if that’s how things will play out in Pittsburgh.