NFC playoff picture: Eagles clinch home-field advantage

Getty Images

The Eagles have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and have nothing to play for in Week 17. Six other NFC teams are still jockeying for position, with four already in the playoffs and two competing for the final postseason berth.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks with one week remaining in the regular season:

LEADERS

1. Eagles (13-2): It wasn’t pretty on Monday night, but they got the job done.

2. Vikings (12-3): Clinch a first-round bye with a win, or with losses by the Panthers and Saints.

3. Rams (11-4): With the NFC West clinched and no chance at a first-round bye, the Rams don’t have much to play for in Week 17.

4. Saints (11-4): Clinch the NFC South with a win or a Panthers loss.

5. Panthers (11-4):: Clinch the NFC South with a win and a Saints loss. Would also clinch a first-round bye with a win, a Saints loss, a Vikings loss and a Rams loss.

6. Falcons (9-6): Clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Seahawks loss.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Seahawks (9-6): Clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Falcons loss.