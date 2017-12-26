Nick Foles: I have to play cleaner and better

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson focused on the destination rather than the journey after Monday night’s 19-10 win over the Raiders, saying the team found a way to win rather than harping on the difficult time they had finding that way.

One of the leading difficulties was a sluggish offensive performance, including a 19-of-38, 163-yard performance from quarterback Nick Foles in his second start since Carson Wentz tore his ACL. Foles had four touchdown passes against the Giants in his first time out, but missed throws all night against Oakland and wasn’t able to connect with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery at all.

“I didn’t play good enough,” Foles said in his postgame media session. “I have to play cleaner and, obviously, play better. Third down is a big thing with a quarterback; pin-point accuracy, making good decisions. I’ll look at the film, I’ll improve. These wins are tough; wins in the NFL are tough. This was a crazy, sloppy game. I thought our defense played wonderful — giving us an opportunity — I believe it was five turnovers. That’s huge, that was big.”

Foles was asked about the possibility of the Eagles resting starters next weekend and said he’d see what the coaches decide. It’s hard to imagine not giving Foles more time with the offense given Monday’s outing and his limited time in the starting lineup.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also struggled on a windy night in Philly, but Foles said that wasn’t an excuse and things aren’t likely to be much more pleasant come the playoffs. The Eagles hope to be playing two games in those conditions, but the chances of that won’t look too good if Foles has a repeat of Monday’s outing.