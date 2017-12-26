OBJ denies knowing high-stakes gambler

If/when (when) gambling becomes legalized, the NFL will make plenty of additional money. And the league will need to spend plenty of it, in order to ensure that players, coaches, and other persons connected to the league and its teams don’t get too close to the action.

A lengthy, too-good-to-be-completely-true-so-it-probably-isn’t story about a high-stakes gambler in USA Today connects the gambler, known as Robert Gorodetsky, to Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to Gorodetsky, he met Beckham through Beckham’s cousin, and Gorodestsky loaned Beckham $10,000 at a blackjack table. They played for four hours, and Beckham invited Gorodetsky to dinner.

And here’s the kicker: Gorodetsky claims that Beckham sent a text indicating an interest in betting $20,000 on a baseball game. The only problem with that? The league’s gambling policy prohibits the placement of wagers on a wide variety of sporting events, include pro and college baseball.

Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, denied the contention.

“We do not know Robert nor can we confirm any of his statements,” Sandhu told USA Today. “We have confirmed with Odell that he has never placed any bets on any professional sports games. We can assure you that he has and will always continue to comply with all of the NFL’s rules and regulations regarding gambling activities.”

(Gorodetsky has posted on social media a photo of himself with Beckham in hallway of a hotel floor, but that hardly means Beckham knows Gorodetsky.)

In most cases like this, that would be the end of it. But Gorodetsky, who seems to thrive on the perception that he’s a major player, told USA Today that Beckham’s cousin was “flipping out on me.”

He’s flipping out for good reason. Gorodetsky has said enough to justify a full-blown NFL investigation of Beckham, if the league is inclined to launch one. The NFL has declined comment on the situation, via email to PFT.

Don’t be shocked if this one gets brushed under the rug. When it comes to gambling and the NFL, it would be naive to think a full and complete firewall exists. If the league strays too close to its gambling rabbit hole, the league could get sucked into a black hole that could do plenty of damage to the actual or perceived integrity of the game.

  1. I have no problem with an NFL player betting on baseball games. I can place a wager on baseball any time I want to. Who cares? There are some shady things that I see every once in a while during a football game that make me think something is going on. If we knew what really was going on, it might make us sick. If we knew what was really going on in the halls of congress, it would make us sick for sure. We don’t want to know. If I had to choose something to really worry about, I’d choose congress over NFL football. Who are we kidding?

  3. I’m surprised players aren’t placing bets on the over/under of games they play in. The average players career is only 3 years. When you include the 3 free years of college. That’s very little money for a half crippled adult to live off of or invest in trying to start a business. College and Pro Football are 2 billion dollar businesses that grind these guys into the ground and throw them in the street when they’re all used up.

  6. I’ve read where gambling is down to high school sports now. The NFL definitely caters to the gamblers. Why else try so hard to get a perfect officiated game? Require teams to expose their players injuries?

  10. Is this the same cousin that does the YouTube videos of himself working out? The one with him doing box-jumps with 315 on his back? Yeah. He seems like the kind of guy that makes sound decisions.

  11. The NFL should be more worried about Officials connected to gamblers and making dubious judgment calls on penalties to favor Over/Under bets (because it has been PROVEN to have happened in basketball and soccer).

    G Men need to trade him for a first round draft pick NOW. This is Terrell Owens redux.

    A HOFer 2nd in every most statistical categories for a WR ? I’d take that.

  17. When it concerns the Giants, the league RARELY feels inclined to launch anything. Why? It’s the Giants and there is a different set of rules for that team.

  20. Why should anyone be surprised by this? Beckham is one floor short of his elevator going to the top, and he’d be one of the first guys to do something like this, in my opinion.
    The NY Giants have really had a meltdown under the present owner. They were once one of the classier teams in the league. But not now.

  21. Beckham has done one thing of note in his entire career, that stickem gloved one handed catch. That one catch sprung the guys entire “brand”. He’s not worth the headache and not in the upper echelon of WR. Not sure he’s even better than a TY Hilton, who has zero national exposure.

    big difference between that and

    “we do not know Robert and we deny all his statements”

    That press release is drenched in lawyer speak spittle.

