Ole Miss DL Breeland Speaks entering draft

Getty Images

Another underclassman has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks will make a move to the professional ranks next year.

Speaks spent three years in Oxford and moved from defensive tackle to defensive end during his final season. Speaks finished the year on a good streak by recording six sacks in his final six games, including one in the Rebels’ win over Mississippi State in this year’s Egg Bowl.

Speaks played 32 games overall during his collegiate career. He had 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks in those contests. He is generally projected to be a mid-round draft choice, although exactly where he’ll fall will be determined by pre-draft workouts and meetings with teams.