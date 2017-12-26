Ole Miss DL Breeland Speaks entering draft

December 26, 2017
Another underclassman has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks will make a move to the professional ranks next year.

Speaks spent three years in Oxford and moved from defensive tackle to defensive end during his final season. Speaks finished the year on a good streak by recording six sacks in his final six games, including one in the Rebels’ win over Mississippi State in this year’s Egg Bowl.

Speaks played 32 games overall during his collegiate career. He had 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks in those contests. He is generally projected to be a mid-round draft choice, although exactly where he’ll fall will be determined by pre-draft workouts and meetings with teams.

2 responses to “Ole Miss DL Breeland Speaks entering draft

  1. So, 6 sacks in the last 6 games but only 3 in the 26 games before? Did he just benefit from facing a string of recent patsies or is he a late bloomer? With 32 games in tough SEC action no less, seasoning is clearly not an issue. Could be a prime candidate to be overdrafted based on how he finished the season but if he can make big money off his momentum then more power to him.

  2. He is a good football player. Do I think he is a day 1 or day 2 pick? Nope. I’m an Ole Miss guy too. Wish him the best. Sure wish he came back for his senior season tho. He has a high motor. Doesn’t take plays off.

