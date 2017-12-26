Packers place Jason Spriggs on IR

Getty Images

The Packers placed right tackle Jason Spriggs on injured reserve Tuesday. He injured his left knee on the first snap against Minnesota and was carted off.

Justin McCray moved from right guard to right tackle, and Lucas Patrick replaced McCray at guard.

Green Bay promoted tight end Emanuel Byrd from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Byrd joined the Packers’ practice squad November 3. He originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on May 9, but Kansas City cut him August 1.

The Packers originally signed Byrd on August 5 and released him September 2.

Green Bay also announced the signing of receiver Jake Kumerow to the practice squad.