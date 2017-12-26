Panthers place Damiere Byrd on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Panthers got big plays from Damiere Byrd the last two weeks, but he won’t be making any others this season.

Coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday that Byrd is headed to injured reserve with a lower leg injury. Rivera said, via David Newton of ESPN.com, that Byrd’s loss is a “shock to what we’re trying to do,” but that they’ll look to other wide receivers to fill the void.

Byrd caught two touchdowns against the Packers in a 31-24 win in Week 15 and he returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s 22-19 win over the Buccaneers. Byrd was on injured reserve earlier this season with a broken arm before returning in Week 13 and catching 10 passes for 105 yards the last four weeks.

Devin Funchess, Kaelin Clay, Russell Shepard, Mose Frazier and Brenton Bersin are the other receivers on the 53-man roster while Clay, Christian McCaffrey and Fozzy Whittaker have also seen time on kick returns this season.