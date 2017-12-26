Patriots cut Trevor Reilly to make room for James Harrison

Posted by Charean Williams on December 26, 2017, 5:43 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots cut linebacker Trevor Reilly to make room for veteran linebacker James Harrison.

Reilly, 29, joined the New England practice squad on October 12, and the Patriots promoted him to the active roster October 25. He played in six games, with one start, and made six tackles on defense and four on special teams.

Reilly spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2016 before signing with the Dolphins last December. He played in two regular-season games and one postseason game with Miami last year.

He began this season on the Dolphins’ practice squad before they cut him October 9.

Reilly originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Jets in 2014.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Patriots cut Trevor Reilly to make room for James Harrison

  1. Cute the Hatriots out there who will insist that Belichick has broken NFL rules by using his Jedi mind tricks on Tomlin to get him to release Harrison.

    Sadly, given that he doesn’t understand that PSI drops in the cold, Roger Goodell might just believe them and take away the next decade of #1 draft picks in an effort to restore “parity” to a league of jealous NFL owners

  4. Not worried, Deebo has clear instructions from Joey Porter
    to drill Brady during practice this week.

    Trojan Horse bait has been taken.

  5. Classic Belichick. Grabbing someone else’s castoffs and making them into his treasure. Belichick will squeeze out whatever amount of football Harrison has left in him. Harrison won’t be playing every down, but he’ll be a driver of the defense. And I think Pittsburgh will regret it. — And for the record, I’m not a Pats fan.

  6. I love seeing everyone talk about how this so called “quintessential” Steelers player has no integrity.

    Sounds about right.

  8. I can’t stand the Patriots because they’re always in the postseason and AFCCG and simply tired of it, also dislike how Goodell covered up spygate (sorry but its true and been proven, he did it to save the league from embarrassment) BUT I do like how he basically has a Madden approach to acquiring players where as other teams are incredibly conservative to a fault. He’ll take risks without a problem and will cut bait even quicker.

    Gotta like that. Tired of the other teams that don’t make moves like this because either age excuse OR think they can win with “their guys”

  9. Unleash James Harrison on Big Ben during the playoffs. Harrison will send Big Ben to his retirement.

  10. An unhappy Harrison is most likely to drill Big Ben into the ground and out of the game in the first quarter, energized by a huge burst of revenge adrenaline.

    Where will the Steelers faithful find their lost minds if Harrison manages to get his revenge on the team that kicked him to the curb?

    Remember, the Bengals had no clue on how to best use Harrison, while the Patriots have demonstrated many times that they know how to get those few drops of greatness out of a former formidable player fading from his prime? Can’t wait to see what will happen. This is going to be MUST SEE TV!!!

  12. I love seeing everyone talk about how this so called “quintessential” Steelers player has no integrity.

    Sounds about right.

    Funny how a “non Pats fan” has so much to say on every Patriot thread. It must be all that fortitude and integrity you display for your real team that pushes you so hard. Your strong push at the end of the year has you in the running for hypocrite of the year….you got my vote Skippy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!