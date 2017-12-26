Patriots cut Trevor Reilly to make room for James Harrison

Getty Images

The Patriots cut linebacker Trevor Reilly to make room for veteran linebacker James Harrison.

Reilly, 29, joined the New England practice squad on October 12, and the Patriots promoted him to the active roster October 25. He played in six games, with one start, and made six tackles on defense and four on special teams.

Reilly spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2016 before signing with the Dolphins last December. He played in two regular-season games and one postseason game with Miami last year.

He began this season on the Dolphins’ practice squad before they cut him October 9.

Reilly originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Jets in 2014.