Pete Carroll not bothered by Earl Thomas’ comment to Jason Garrett

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sounded unfazed about star safety Earl Thomas telling Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” after Sunday’s game.

“I’m up in arms,” Carroll said sarcastically on his weekly radio appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Thomas, who grew up in Texas a Cowboys fan, created a stir when he caught Garrett outside the Cowboys locker room and said, “If y’all have the chance, come get me.” In postgame interviews in the Seahawks locker room, Thomas explained he meant he wants to play in Dallas if and when the Seahawks “kicked me the curb.”

“I sat with Earl afterward, and he was like, ‘What do you mean?'” Carroll said. “He didn’t think he did anything wrong at all. He didn’t know. He was just having fun and he was really excited about the game. He was a little bit [wanting to] rub it in a little bit and have a good time with it, and then he just said something into the future. When you read it, it comes across bad. But if he had another chance, he wouldn’t say that again.

“He was really concerned about our fans. That was his first [thought], ‘Geez, I don’t want to make them think that I don’t love being here’ and all that. So he said what he could say to try to clear it up and all that.”

Thomas, 28, is signed through 2018. He earned his sixth Pro Bowl this season and has a chance for a fourth All-Pro nod. He suggested after Sunday’s game that the Seahawks have not approached him about an extension.