Pete Carroll not bothered by Earl Thomas’ comment to Jason Garrett

Posted by Charean Williams on December 26, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sounded unfazed about star safety Earl Thomas telling Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” after Sunday’s game.

I’m up in arms,” Carroll said sarcastically on his weekly radio appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Thomas, who grew up in Texas a Cowboys fan, created a stir when he caught Garrett outside the Cowboys locker room and said, “If y’all have the chance, come get me.” In postgame interviews in the Seahawks locker room, Thomas explained he meant he wants to play in Dallas if and when the Seahawks “kicked me the curb.”

“I sat with Earl afterward, and he was like, ‘What do you mean?'” Carroll said. “He didn’t think he did anything wrong at all. He didn’t know. He was just having fun and he was really excited about the game. He was a little bit [wanting to] rub it in a little bit and have a good time with it, and then he just said something into the future. When you read it, it comes across bad. But if he had another chance, he wouldn’t say that again.

“He was really concerned about our fans. That was his first [thought], ‘Geez, I don’t want to make them think that I don’t love being here’ and all that. So he said what he could say to try to clear it up and all that.”

Thomas, 28, is signed through 2018. He earned his sixth Pro Bowl this season and has a chance for a fourth All-Pro nod. He suggested after Sunday’s game that the Seahawks have not approached him about an extension.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Pete Carroll not bothered by Earl Thomas’ comment to Jason Garrett

  1. Carroll is the main reason his players get away with this low class trash. He’s the reason a low life like bennett is nominated for the NFLs Citizen of the Year award! Things are rotten in Seattle just like he left USC!

  5. Pathetic spin job by Carroll. We didn’t have to read it – we can watch the video – and it’s clear what Thomas’s intentions were. Carroll’s days in Seattle are numbered and now, it’s clear that Thomas’s are, too.

  7. Seattle is imploding and its fun to watch as we Niners fans have Jimmy G on board and a bright future. Carroll is a cheating fraud and the only player I respect in Seattle is Wilson..He’s a class act and a gamer. It’s a shame he shares the locker room with the Bennett blowhard

  10. Things are rotten in Seattle just like he left USC!..
    =====

    If by bad, you mean the best Seattle ever been.

    2 Super Bowls
    1 Title
    Likey their 6th year in a row with 10+ wins

    Other than the Patriots, name a better team over the last 5-10 years?!

  13. Jimmy G in late season success. Won against a good team that has clinched and may have let their guard down a bit. We’ll see how the future goes as it would be nice to have the 49ers competitive again, but there is still that York kid so I wouldn’t get too excited just yet.

  14. If by bad, you mean the best Seattle ever been.

    2 Super Bowls
    1 Title
    Likey their 6th year in a row with 10+ wins

    Other than the Patriots, name a better team over the last 5-10 years?!
    ____________________________________________________________________________

    How about the Steelers? They have a couple of SB wins too.
    Bronco’s had a good run.
    Giants have a few SB’s
    Saint’s
    Colts
    Falcons

    There are a ton of teams that have been very good over the past 10 years.
    The NFL doesn’t begin and end with the Seahawks.

  15. On first glance, you say Thomas is a Texas kid and what Texas kid has never dreamed of wearing that star on his helmet? On second thought, you know it’s a business and that if a coaching saying it, is against the rules, gotta be the same for players. On top of that, who knows how long Garrett will be there. Some say his expiration date has come and gone.

    Anyway, he just told us what every FO personnel should already know. If not, let me tell you that 95% of players, would love the chance to play for the home state team. Knowing that, can be valuable, when searching for FAs, or trades. It might even help get a hometown discount for a signing.

    All said and done, he probably should not have done it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!