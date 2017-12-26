Rams expected to rest some starters Sunday

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay said he expects to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the 49ers.

There’s “a vision to make sure we’re as ready as possible for that wild-card playoff game,” McVay said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Rams already have clinched the NFC West and cannot improve their playoff position. They are locked into either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed and will host a wild-card game either way.

Los Angeles could rest Todd Gurley, Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth among others on Sunday. Gurley has 19 total touchdowns this season but may not get a chance to help his MVP candidacy, though his health for the playoffs is far more important than an individual award.