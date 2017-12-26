Ravens lose Jaylen Hill to torn ACL, MCL

Getty Images

The Ravens will be trying to book passage to the postseason in Week 17 without the help of cornerback Jaylen Hill.

Hill will miss the final game of the regular season and any playoff games the Ravens might play in January after tearing his ACL and MCL in Baltimore’s win over the Colts.

Hill, who signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in the offseason, made his first appearance of the year in Week Seven and played in six games. He saw most of his action on special teams and made three tackles before being injured.

The Ravens lost cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young to season-ending injuries earlier in the year and now have four healthy cornerbacks, so it’s a good bet that they’ll be in the market for an addition to the group this week.