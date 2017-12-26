Ravens promote a wideout, say Jeremy Maclin “has a chance” to play

Getty Images

The Ravens played without wide receiver Jeremy Maclin against the Colts in Week 16 and they added a wide receiver to the roster on Tuesday with doubt about whether Maclin will return for the regular season finale.

The team announced that Quincy Adeboyejo has been promoted from the practice squad. He takes the roster spot of cornerback Jaylen Hill, who is headed to injured reserve after tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 16.

Adeboyejo signed with the Ravens after going undrafted and signed to the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster. He had three catches for 31 yards in the preseason.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens also worked out former Jets wideout Jeremy Kerley on Tuesday. Kerley was released last week after serving a four-game suspension for a PED violation.

Maclin is dealing with a knee injury and coach John Harbaugh said on Tuesday that the veteran “has a chance” of returning against the Bengals.