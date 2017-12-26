Saints sign Tony McDaniel

Getty Images

The Saints signed defensive lineman Tony McDaniel on Tuesday.

He spent some time with the team during training camp.

The 49ers cut the veteran lineman on November 13 to create a roster spot for Tank Carradine. McDaniel, 32, played four games with San Francisco this season, making five tackles and forcing a fumble.

The Saints become the sixth team McDaniel has played for in his 12 seasons. He also has spent time with the Seahawks, Bucs, Dolphins and Jaguars in addition to the 49ers.

In his 145-game career, McDaniel has 11.5 sacks and 286 tackles.