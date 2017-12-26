Terry Pegula: We have to fix replay

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 12:42 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills thought they had a touchdown with two seconds to go in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Patriots when Tyrod Taylor found Kelvin Benjamin in the back of the end zone, but a long replay review led to the call being changed to an incompletion.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Alberto Riveron said that the call was overturned because Benjamin didn’t have control of the ball with both feet in bounds, something that the Bills and many outside of Buffalo believed was the latest case of Riveron re-officiating the call rather than using the “clear and obvious” standard to decide whether to overturn what was called on the field.

Bills owner Terry Pegula said on WGR 550 on Tuesday that he’s heard from some of those people and agrees that the call “just wasn’t consistent with what replay” was before Riveron took over this year. Pegula said he feels as a football fan, rather than the owner of the Bills, that the league has to “fix it” because “we can’t have stuff like this happening in our league.”

“Replay was developed by this league to correct obvious mistakes,” Pegula said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “And if you got to look at at play 30 times from five different angles, and keep looking at it, and looking at it and looking at it, you go with the call on the field. That’s what the league has been doing ever since replay started. As a matter of fact, Dean Blandino, who was the head of replay last year, said last year that was a touchdown.”

The league can consider changes to replay and other rules this offseason and enact them if enough other owners agree with Pegula’s view that the system isn’t working as designed.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Terry Pegula: We have to fix replay

  2. Riveron is the problem – not the system which was developed for Blandino who understood the need to use the system to correct obvious errors. Riveron is using it to micromanage games which is EXACTLY the fear some owners had when replay came into the game. I wonder if the NFL can lure Blandino or Mike Pereira back to clean up the mess Riveron has made. It may cost but it will protect the quality and entertainment value of the games far more than frame by frame analysis.

  4. All football fans think this its “clear and obvious” that replay needs to be fixed, including Pats fans. Nobody likes a bad call clouding a victory or giving one a team doesn’t deserve

    Riverton is a travesty and incompetent

    Goodell and his cronies should stop stealing TDs because a ball moves a tiny bit in a single 1/30th of a second frame. They should go back to the standard that worked so well for so long – hand(s) on ball with control, take 2 steps or make a football move and its a catch. After that if you break the plane its a TD

    It was simple, easy to see and officiate and clearly visible on replay to everyone

  5. Here come the crying Patriot fans complaining that the Bills are crying over a BS call. It’s ok, there time will come. Well, probably not, it doesn’t work that way, as we’ve seen all season long. Jets, Texans, Steelers, and Bills. All victims of the “Patriot Way”.

  8. david21907 says:

    December 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    The problem isn’t the rules. The problem is a leaguest office which sees itself above the rules.
    =================================================================================== Sorry, the rules ARE the problem…certainly part of it. If one is looking AT the rules, the overturning of the touchdown was the correct call. By the time Benjamin had control of the ball, his foot had left the turf going up; hence, at the time of control, he did not have both feet inbounds.
    The issue is that it took a long time to see all of this correctly, using many angles and slow motion.
    I agree it is a micromanagement of the use of replay BUT??? What is the alternative?
    Give a time limit to make a judgment one way or the other? How long should that be? Does that mean some calls will be reviewed and upheld, even though they are wrong? Should the NFL have extra cameras on the pylons to help out? (BB has talked about this for years…)
    What are the alternatives

  9. Even Pat fans know this guy is an idiot….would the Bills win the game if the call was not overturned? no but the point of replay is to correct the obvious, not too assume when you watch the play is super slo mo….this guy needs to go, this is not the first time he’s done this and he has no intentions of changing, hopefully he wont screw up a playoff game before they can get him out of there….where is the commissioner on this? Roger is terrible at this job….

  10. “Goodell and his cronies should stop stealing TDs because a ball moves a tiny bit in a single 1/30th of a second frame. They should go back to the standard that worked so well for so long – hand(s) on ball with control, take 2 steps or make a football move and its a catch. After that if you break the plane its a TD”
    —————————————————————————-
    This! Enough said.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!