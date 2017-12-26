Titans aren’t ruling DeMarco Murray out yet

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Mularkey has changed his tune a bit in regards to running back DeMarco Murray, or at least wants the Jaguars to think he has.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Mularkey said Tuesday that Murray was a “tough guy” and declared him “day to day,” with a knee injury, refusing to rule him out for this week’s regular season finale against Jacksonville.

Murray suffered a knee injury late in the loss to the Rams, and he’s had an MRI. They didn’t seem particularly optimistic previously, but perhaps they got good news.

If he can’t play, the Titans will rely on Derrick Henry, which isn’t the worst fallback position.

They can still make the playoffs with a loss to the Jaguars, but would need losses by the Chargers and Bills.