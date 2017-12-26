Tom Brady “really happy” for Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2017, 8:27 AM EST
Jimmy Garoppolo stopped being a member of the Patriots when he was traded to the 49ers in October, but he had a hand in securing a first-round bye for his former team.

Shortly after the Patriots wrapped up a convincing win over the Bills, Garoppolo piloted the 49ers to a 44-33 win over the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. That left Jacksonville with no way to finish ahead of New England in the AFC and gave Garoppolo four wins in four starts for his new team.

Both of those things have Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sending some love to his former teammate.

“He’s done a great job,” Brady said on WEEI. “You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that is what we are all here for. It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us. I am really happy for Jimmy and he’s worked really hard. It shows up when he goes out there and plays really well.”

Garoppolo’s in-season move to the 49ers starting lineup won’t end the same way as Brady’s in-season move to the Patriots lineup in 2001, but it has certainly sparked hope that better days are coming quickly.

20 responses to “Tom Brady “really happy” for Jimmy Garoppolo

  1. We Patriots’ fans knew JG was going to be a great QB. Too bad it wasn’t going to work out in NE, but not even the Pats could afford to keep him around for another 4-5 years when Brady retires.

    Earlier in the season the 49ers were running the “11 zombies” offense and the “dawn of the dead” defense. Now, since Jimmy arrived, they’re flying around like the Blue Angels.
  3. Jimmy G is a better quarterback for having been in New England and working with Tom Brady for 3.5 years. It had to be frustrating for him seeing a bunch of lesser players and rookies getting chances to lead teams while he remained a backup. Of course, Brady is happy for him. Brady’s also happy that his play into his 40s got Garoppolo traded.

  5. Still don’t understand why more teams were not bidding for Jimmy G. As a distant observer I knew this guy was highly regarded by the Hoodie and Co. So no one else in the league had a clue about this guy?

  7. It probably helped that he got mentored by the GOAT. Brady is the man. I hope he plays for at least 5 more years. You can hate Brady all you want but there’s no denying he’s the greatest. Good luck in the playoffs, Pats!

  9. Really happy that Brady’s happy for Jimmy G. He should also be happy…no ecstatic for Al Riveron and his five calls that gave Patriots wins this season.

  11. Very happy for JG. And don’t forget that upon Brady’s retirement there is a decent chance that York just trades him right back to NE in exchange for some magic beans and a used coloring book.

  12. rogobrothers says:
    Still don’t understand why more teams were not bidding for Jimmy G.
    Jimmy G never really solidified an outside opinion of what he was going to be. So he played some preseason against 2nd and 3rd team defenses. And he didn't get much done when Brady was suspended. Before anointing him the next Tom Brady, let's see what he does next year.
    So far he looks pretty good. He's a good kid and I wish him well.

  13. Wow, Bradybot must have been updated, he can simulate emotions now?

    One of the least-likeable, most unrelatable people in sports. He has the charm of a cigar store indian, and the personality of tap water.

  15. Kid looks like a stud, I love it. If the Pats go in the tank when Belichick and Brady retire, and San Francisco has to become my surrogate sort-of-2nd-favorite team because Gillette isn’t selling enough tickets and the Pats games get blacked out on TV again like the late 80s and early 90s, while I wonder where my team can get a QB like theirs, then life will have really come full circle for me.

  16. The NFC West is shaping up to be one of the best divisions in football next year. With the Jimmy G Niners, a healthy Seattle squad and the powerful Rams, it should be appointment television. Hoping the suits on Park Avenue put a fair amount of the NFCW games on prime time TV instead of the usual dose of NFC East garbage

  17. rogobrothers says:
    December 26, 2017 at 9:23 am
    Still don’t understand why more teams were not bidding for Jimmy G. As a distant observer I knew this guy was highly regarded by the Hoodie and Co. So no one else in the league had a clue about this guy?

    I think alot of teams are weary of the system in place in NE. Lots of teams have been burned by trading for guys that don’t succeed outside of that organization (i.e. Matt Cassel)

  18. People question the compensation the Patriots got for their investment in Garrappolo. They got a solid back up for 3 1/2 years, competition for Brady who was motivated to win two SBs with Jimmy in the rear view mirror and fast approaching, a second round choice (a top 40 pick in 2018), and a backup QB in Hoyer. Sure, it would have been great to have had kept both Brady and Jimmy but the salary cap era would not allow it. The Patriots did just fine. They might have been able to get more in the off season but they wanted the 2017 insurance at QB.

  20. If Belichick is so smart, Jimmy G. is so good then why not find a way to keep him? Either Belichick is not that good of a gm or Jimmy G is not that good in the eyes of Belichick. Or Jimmy G is good but Belichick is afraid to cut Brady out of fear of him being pissed and exposing their cheating ways. Billy boys loyalty to Brady may have cost them a good qb down the road.

