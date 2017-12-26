Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills pass rush didn’t do enough in Week 16.

Some draft considerations for the Dolphins.

Running through some key plays from Sunday’s Patriots win.

It looks like it will be two years in the NFL and no games for Jets QB Christian Hackenberg.

Criticism of his play doesn’t make Joe Flacco enjoy being the Ravens quarterback any less.

There weren’t a lot of people at Sunday’s Bengals game, but they were able to make some noise at the end of the win.

The Browns are staring at history this week.

Steelers CB Mike Hilton‘s three sacks helped pave the way to Monday’s win.

WR DeAndre Hopkins had a touchdown catch in all eight Texans home games, including Monday’s highlight reel grab.

The Colts will have one of the first three draft picks.

The Jaguars know they will be the No. 3 seed, so they’re just waiting to see who they will play.

The Titans have a straightforward path to the playoffs.

Who will start at quarterback for the Broncos this week?

It’s been a good year for Chiefs K Harrison Butker.

What did Sunday’s win tell us about the Chargers?

Rookie T David Sharpe made his first NFL start on Monday.

The Cowboys will miss the playoffs, but team owner Jerry Jones is still slinging optimism.

Will Sunday be QB Eli Manning‘s final game with the Giants?

CB Ronald Darby played hero for the Eagles with his late interception on Monday.

The Redskins have had at least 25 touchdown passes in three straight seasons, which is a first in franchise history.

LB Sam Acho, a Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee, has been productive for the Bears.

A call for bold action from Lions G.M. Bob Quinn.

It took a while, but the sacks are coming in bunches for Packers DL Kenny Clark.

Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly is the team’s Renaissance man.

The Falcons need more from their offense in Week 17.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly delivered some Christmas cheer to a young fan in Ohio.

Said Saints DT Sheldon Rankins of making the playoffs, “To be able to experience this in my second season is big. Definitely can’t take it for granted. We could obviously not be in this position next year, so definitely going to relish this moment and take advantage of it and try to get us where we want to be.”

Where should QB Jameis Winston rank on a list of Buccaneers concerns?

The Cardinals hope to spoil the Seahawks’ playoff chances.

Rams players want coach Sean McVay to get credit for the team’s turnaround.

49ers CB K'Waun Williams had a big interception in Sunday’s win.

This is the most penalized Seahawks team in history.