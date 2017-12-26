Video of Raiders long snapper heating football probably not a violation

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2017, 5:38 PM EST
With 1:07 left in Monday night’s game between the Raiders and Eagles and the contest tied at 10, Oakland got the ball back. ESPN then paid tribute to Raiders long snapper Jon Condo for his work with veterans, cycling through several photos of Condo with veterans. Then, after the last one, the cameras showed a live shot of Condo.

Condo was standing with punter Marquette King. And Condo was heating up a football, while arguably looking around to see if anyone noticed.

Plenty of viewers did, and plenty of them remembered an incident from three years ago, when the Panthers (not the Vikings) were warming footballs during a cold game outdoors in Minnesota. The league didn’t punish anyone for that infraction, instead telling all teams to knock it off. Given what the league did to the Patriots in the #DeflateGate controversy, the disparity in reaction provoked some strong opinions from New England fans, and for good reason.

But here’s the thing in this case: Unless the league allows long snappers, holders, and kickers to prepare on the sideline for a field goal attempt by using the actual K balls, the football being warmed up by Condo wasn’t the ball that the custodian of the K balls would be putting in the game for an eventually field-goal try. It’s a far different situation if someone is warming up the footballs that a team’s offense is using during the normal course of play.

So, for now, it’s premature to presume cheating. But it’s further evidence that those who are rightfully still salty about the bungling of the overblown football-deflation controversy are paying close attention to any and every possible hint of cheating by any and every other team.

  1. Long snappers heating balls isn’t uncommon. It happens all the time.

  4. Commentwaitingdeletion your team had to start all this. If they would have followed rules this while time it would of never been an issue. Also no one would know who Belichick or Brady is either if rules were followed there chippy.

  10. vaphinfan says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:49 pm
    Change your name to Vapidfan, it suits you better. Rules were NOT being followed here, so the point is that some other teams get a break, because the whole thing was a made up controversy anyway. But, being a Dolphins fan, you must be stupid, so I guess you don’t get it. Know what else you don’t get? To the post-season.

  13. gauchosporlife says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    But did the PSI drop on the balls? Of course not.
    No. Heating air raises the pressure.

    Regardless of whether this guy broke the rules, they clearly tampered with the game balls in that Vikings-Panthers game, with absolutely no ramifications. Of course, neither of those teams is a perennial face slap to the parity of the league.

  17. aarons444 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Interesting.

    At least he wasn’t taping practices or texting the deflator.
    Neither was Brady. What’s your point?

  18. Its a non issue and should be dismissed as such with no further action. That was nonsense going after the Pats but its over. Continuing to carry out more nonsense isnt going to change anything.

  19. patsfan1820 says:

    December 26, 2017 at 6:26 pm

