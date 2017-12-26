Vikings place Nick Easton on injured reserve, sign Jeff Overbaugh

Getty Images

The Vikings placed left guard Nick Easton on injured reserve Tuesday. Easton fractured an ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s game.

Jeremiah Sirles will replace Easton, who started 12 games this season.

Minnesota signed long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to take Easton’s roster spot. Regular long snapper Kevin McDermott dislocated his left shoulder against Green Bay but is expected to return for the playoffs.

Overbaugh joins the Vikings after spending the 2016 training camp with the Rams, followed by short stints with the Broncos and Bears earlier this year. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

He has never played in a regular-season game but went 409-for-409 on snap attempts in 53 games at San Diego State.