Washington waives Kenny Hilliard

Washington waived running back Kenny Hilliard on Tuesday, via the NFL’s official transactions wire.

The team signed Hilliard three days ago after placing running back LeShun Daniels on injured reserve with a fractured hand. But Washington listed Hillard among its inactives for Sunday’s game against Denver.

Washington has had nine running backs on its 53-player roster this season.

Hilliard, 26, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Texans out of LSU in 2015. He spent the majority of training camp and all of the preseason with Washington this summer.

He has never played in a regular-season game.